Two recent developments in the world of materials handling sees H Fulton Tractors of Dungiven, Northern Ireland, appointed as sole UK importer for Schaffer loaders, while the founders of Bobcat have been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF).

UK coverage for Schaffer

H Fulton Tractors is now the exclusive importer of Schaffer loaders and telehandlers for the whole of the UK including England, Scotland and Wales, in addition to its Northern Ireland and domestic markets. Schaffer enjoys a reputation for well engineered loaders

The company has been successfully selling Schaffer handlers across the whole of Northern Ireland and Ireland for a number of years. It has now been appointed as Schaffer importer for the rest of Great Britain.

H Fulton Tractors points out that it is a family owned business, as Schaffer still is, and both take pride in offering a product of quality and innovation.

It is also noted that the two companies are keen to prioritise customer care and customer satisfaction.

Over the recent decades, H Fulton Tractors claims to have consistently expanded to become one of the market leaders in the sourcing of high-quality new and used agricultural tractors, handlers, and equipment.

Inventiveness recognised

Over in the US, the founders of Bobcat, Cyril and Louis Keller of Minnesota, have been selected as 2023 inductees to the NIHF. The first Melroe skidsteer loader before the name Bobcat was adopted for the whole company

The NIHF annually recognises inventors, promotes creativity and advances the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

This year the Keller brothers are joined by James A. Parsons Jr., inventor of Durimet 20 Stainless Steel Alloy, and Marjorie Stewart Joyner, who developed the Permanent Wave Machine, a fixture of hairdressers ever since.

Turkey shed inspiration

Cyril and Louis ran a blacksmith shop in which they built and repaired machinery for local farmers.

A customer with a need for a self-propelled loader light enough to be lifted to the second floor of a turkey barn, and small enough to clean around the barn’s upright poles, motivated them to develop their first loader. Where it all started. The first loader was a tricycle machine designed to clean out a turkey shed

This machine came to the attention of Melroe Manufacturing Company (now Bobcat), which was awarded exclusive manufacturing rights to the machine on a royalty basis and hired the Keller brothers to refine the design and put the machine into production.

Later, the Bobcat brand name was established; it was chosen to emphasise the machine’s toughness, quickness and agility.