The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its All-Ireland Awards, which recognise quality breeding and achievements in performance during 2022, this week.

The All-Ireland Awards were held at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Wednesday (January 25) with entries judged on the quality of an animal which has been exhibited within a show ring at recognised shows or events during the year.

The entries were judged on show wins during the year along with quality of the photograph.

IHFA All-Ireland Awards

At the ceremony, awards were given to the Champion, Reserve and Honourable Mention in 10 National Holstein Friesian and Pure Friesian classes.

Class 1 – heifer born after January 1, 2022:

Champion : Rahela Cookies n Cream – Johnny and Ann O’Hanlon, Co. Kerry;

: Rahela Cookies n Cream – Johnny and Ann O’Hanlon, Co. Kerry; Reserve Champion: Cedarmore Handsome Pocahontas – Padraic Greenan, Co. Monaghan;

Honourable Mention: Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody ET – Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co. Kildare.

Class 2 – heifer born between July 1 and December 31, 2021:

Advertisement

Champion : Knowlesmere Diamonds are Forever – Ted, Rory and Ella Jones and Andrew and Jane Whittaker, Co. Wexford;

: Knowlesmere Diamonds are Forever – Ted, Rory and Ella Jones and Andrew and Jane Whittaker, Co. Wexford; Reserve Champion: Grangecon Batman Jenn – Anthony Kealy, Co. Wicklow;

Honourable Mention: Kingsway LB Lambda Jasmine – Ballywalter Farms, Co. Wexford.

Class 3 – heifer born between January 1 and June 30, 2021:

Champion : Sprucegrove Denver Della – Keypoint Holsteins, Co. Donegal;

: Sprucegrove Denver Della – Keypoint Holsteins, Co. Donegal; Reserve Champion: Jones Haniko J Lo – Jones Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

Honourable Mention: Cherryblossom Unix Sue – Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow.

Class 4 – All-Ireland heifer in milk born between January 1 and December 21:

Champion : Hallow Octain Twizzle – Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

: Hallow Octain Twizzle – Philip Jones, Co. Wexford; Reserve Champion: Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victoir – Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins, Co. Wexford;

Honourable Mention: Tubbertoby Unix Minutemaid ET – Paul Flanagan, Co. Louth.

Class 5 – All-Ireland three-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 21, 2019:

Champion : Bawnmore Pepper Almeric – Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork;

: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric – Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork; Reserve Champion: Peak Kingdoc Lustre – Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co. Carlow and Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co. Kildare;

Honourable Mention (Joint): Lisnalty Perciouser Melody – Paul Hannan, Co. Limerick and also Eedy Doorman Fame – Robert, Sylvia and Jason Helen, Co. Cork.

Class 6 – All-Ireland four-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2018:

Champion : Hallow Sol Twizzle 89 Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

: Hallow Sol Twizzle 89 Philip Jones, Co. Wexford; Reserve Champion: Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 – Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

Honourable Mention: Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 – Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork.

Class 7 – All-Ireland five-year-old cow in milk born between January 1 and December 31, 2017:

Champion : Cramar Swallow A Cutes – Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork;

: Cramar Swallow A Cutes – Bryan and John O’Connor, Co. Cork; Reserve Champion: Laurelelm Slick Brilliant – Rickey Barrett, Co. Cork;

Honourable Mention: Lissaniskey McDougal T Unity – Diarmuid Murphy, Co. Cork.

Class 8 – All-Ireland mature cow in milk born on or before December 31, 2016:

Advertisement

Champion : Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 – Philip Jones, Co. Wexford;

: Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 – Philip Jones, Co. Wexford; Reserve Champion: Greenlea MG Rhapsody – Padraic and Brendan Greenan, Co. Monaghan;

Honourable Mention: Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039 – James Sinnott, Co. Wexford.

Class 9 – Irish pure Friesian – heifer in milk:

Champion : Barrowvale Sabrina 79 – Oliver Dempsey, Co. Laois;

: Barrowvale Sabrina 79 – Oliver Dempsey, Co. Laois; Reserve Champion: Kilsunny Ruby 170 – Trevor Dudley, Co. Tipperary;

Honourable Mention: Kilsunny Lily Red – Trevor Dudley, Co. Tipperary.

Class 10 – Irish pure Friesian – cow in milk:

Champion : Barrowvale Dobee 48 – Oliver Dempsey, Co. Laois;

: Barrowvale Dobee 48 – Oliver Dempsey, Co. Laois; Reserve Champion: Grenan Amber 3051 Quealy Family, Co. Waterford;

Honourable Mention: Grenan Avril 2202 Quealy Family, Co. Waterford.

The All-Ireland awards open stocking judging was won by Michael Laffan, Co. Limerick.

European Holstein and Red Holstein Conference

Ireland is also set to host this year’s European Holstein and Red Holstein Conference.

This year’s conference is themed ‘Farming with Nature – Future Proof the Cow’ and will take place from the April 26-29, 2023 at Castleknock Hotel, Dublin.

As the premier Holstein herd­book event in Europe, the con­ference will include the EHRC annual general meeting (AGM) and conference sessions focused on holstein genetics for all systems, new trends and traits, digitalisation on farm, and cows of the future.

The conference ac­tivities include farm visits to the Monamore Herd of Tom Kelly and the UCD Lyons research herd, a gala ball, and the Emerald Expo show.