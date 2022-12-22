The compact tractor market is set to welcome another manufacturer in the form of Bobcat which already has a range of smaller tractors available in the US.

The company has recently announced that its range of nine sub-50hp tractors will come to Europe in 2023.

Farm ready

The tractors form part of Bobcat’s GME (Ground Maintenance Equipment) range in which there are three platforms – the 1000, 2000 and 4000 series, yet they are marketing them to the agricultural world. A large range of loader attachments is available for the compact tractors

The company tells us that these are new models designed to meet the needs of European customers with the option to choose between manual and hydrostatic transmissions, and open canopies (ROPS) and cabs.

The CT2535 cabbed model will be shown at LAMMA – the UK agricultural machinery and technology Show – and is part of the 2000 series. It has 35hp on tap and, like the rest of the series, it has a rear lift capacity of 740kg.

Mid-mounted PTO

These compact tractors can be equipped with front, mid and rear connections and power take-offs (PTOs).

The company’s own Bob-Tach system comes as standard on all front-end loader platforms, which enables users to switch attachments for multiple jobs easily.

The power ratings range from 21hp to 50hp with the two smaller models in the 1,000 series not being listed for sale in the US.

Bobcat shrinks its telehandlers

Bobcat is also introducing a new compact telehandler, although it has yet to join the emerging melee of trailable telehandlers as this new model has an unladen weight of 4,308kg. The smallest Bobcat telehandler yet has a maximum lift capacity of 2,500kg

On the positive side, it does have a lifting capacity of 2.5t, a lifting height of up to 5.9m and is powered by a 2.4L Bobcat engine offering 72hp.

Keeping things small, there is a new MT100 minitrack loader joining the L23 and L28 small articulated loaders, which remove the need for manual labour, replacing the use of wheelbarrows, shovels and hand tools across multiple ground maintenance applications.