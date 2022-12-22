The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) has said that it is disappointed and concerned that the Climate Action Plan 2023 published yesterday (Wednesday, December 21), does not “adequately recognise the immediate and broad role of bioenergy in achieving Ireland’s ambitious climate action targets”.

According to the association, the plan risks “putting all our eggs in one basket” on energy security and decarbonisation.

IrBEA argues that the plan is at odds with the evidence provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

These international experts, across several recent reports, including the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment report, state that to reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, in accordance with the Paris Agreement, the use of feasible renewable technologies, including bioenergy, needs to be rapidly expanded in the short term, according to IrBEA.

Seán Finan, IrBEA CEO said: “Bioenergy gets just one mention in the overall Climate Action Plan published yesterday.

“The plan fails to recognise the significant immediate role and contribution that bioenergy can make to emissions reduction, renewable energy targets and the broader environmental and economic benefits that bioenergy can deliver.

“The different bioenergy sectors including solid biomass, biogas/biomethane and liquid biofuels do not feature adequately enough in the plan.

“The recognition of their immediate potential, as proven, sustainable and renewable technologies lags far behind what is necessary to achieve the greenhouse gas reductions set out in national and EU legislation,” he added.

Bioenergy

IrBEA has said that the plan will not deliver, if the level of ambition on bioenergy remains at an insignificant level.

The association has argued that this version of the plan focuses strongly on electrification of heat and transport, but with an increased emphasis on the potential for biogas/biomethane and the role of liquid biofuels.

The plan mentions the potential for biomass use at limited industrial heat level only and falls short in terms of recognising solid biomass as a proven, low-cost and sustainable energy source in commercial and domestic applications, according to IrBEA.

The plan’s ambition and strong focus on electrification (88% by 2030) of high-grade industrial heat, which IrBEA argues is currently not proven or widely deployed, is not credible, according to the association.

“IrBEA members are disappointed that the plan fails to recognise the need and potential to immediately accelerate the broad uptake of bioenergy technology deployment in Ireland,” Finan continued.

“Despite some positive aspects of the plan, the future contribution of bioenergy in Ireland’s renewable energy mix is not meaningfully recognised, in contrast to what’s currently happening in many states across Europe in terms of policy and deployment of bioenergy.”

Noel Gavigan, IrBEA technical executive noted: “The plan is also at odds with other EU member states who consider bioenergy to be central to decarbonisation.

“This, and previous Climate Action Plans, have put significant focus on a very small pool of technologies such as electrification of cars, deep retrofit of houses, and electrification of heat. Generally, electricity is the most expensive means by which to heat water or space.

“With the first three years of this decade now complete, the uptake of these technologies [is] falling far short of the Climate Action Plan expectations.”

Climate Action Plan

IrBEA has claimed that the plan is set to fail significantly in meeting 2025 and 2030 targets.

The association stated that narrow focus on technologies that rely only on electrification is a “very risky policy” arguing that this is particularly so at a time when the public is being asked to be careful about when they use electricity .

Instead of taking pressure off the electricity grid, the plan proposes to add more demands to it, according to IrBEA.

“Other EU member states clearly see the need to develop a wider range of technologies and are ensuring secure supply though having this approach,” Gavigan added.

“E10 (10% ethanol in petrol) needs to be implemented immediately and increased urgency on biofuel blending up to B12 and B20 (12% and 20% biodiesel in diesel) is required,” Finan continued.

“The ambition in terms of biomethane deployment is welcomed with an updated target of 5.7Twh by 2030. The proposal to develop a biomethane strategy within the next six months to reach this target signals the urgency required.

“This biomethane strategy needs to be accompanied by a package of incentives, supports and policy measures to mobilise the sector.

“Biomethane is recognised in the plan for its potential to deliver zero emission gas-fired electricity generation, high temperature industrial heating, provide alternative diversification opportunities to farmers, but the plan does not mention the potential of biomethane as a transport fuel,” Finan stated.

What is bioenergy?

Bioenergy can be defined as any form of energy that is derived from living organisms, either plant or animal.

It encompasses a wide range of different types and origins. It can take the form of solid, liquid, or gaseous fuel and can be used to provide renewable energy across a variety of sectors including heating, electricity generation and transport sectors.

Different forms include: Solid biofuels and wood fuels – wood pellet; woodchip; energy crops; firewood; and biomass briquettes; gaseous biofuels – biogas and biomethane; or liquid biofuels – bioethanol; biodiesel; hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO); and bio-oil.