Farmers across Northern Ireland are being urged by Northern Ireland (NI) Water to inspect all water supplies on their farms for leaks or bursts following the recent cold snap.

The company has said that a number of significant bursts on animal drinking troughs running full flow have been reported recently, which is putting strain on water supplies across the network.

NI Water said farmers should inspect all drinking troughs, sheds, yards, outdoor taps and outhouses that have a water supply.

“You should also check your water meter for high flows. A high flow on your water meter will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within your property,” the company said.

“Please immediately turn off any leaking supplies to avoid an excessive water bill and reduce the current demand across the network for water.”

Director of Customer and Operations with NI Water, Des Nevin, said: “Following the cold snap in mid-December, we are experiencing a significant increase in demand for water which has been brought on by leaks and burst pipes, many of which are on private property.

“With many animals being housed at this time of year, we are coming across a concerning number of bursts on drinking troughs in fields which are running at full flow.

“This is draining thousands of litres out of the distribution network every hour. We’re asking farmers to carry out a quick inspection of any water supplies they have on their farm for leaks or bursts.

“If there are no stock out in your fields, please turn off the water supply to your drinkers,” Nevin added.

“Like any business, farmers don’t want to be facing a hefty water bill for a burst pipe when the next meter reading cycle takes place.”

Advice

NI Water provided the following advice for farmers:

Inspect all your water supplies for leaks or bursts. Please inspect drinking troughs, sheds, yards, outdoor taps and outhouses which have a water supply;

Check your water meter for high flow which will usually indicate that there is a leak or burst within your property;

Immediately isolate and turn off any leaking supplies;

Ensure any burst can be fixed as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our farming community which will help reduce the demand for water as well as avoiding future excessive water bills,” it said.