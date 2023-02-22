A total of €1.04 million has been paid to businesses in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), revenue figures show.

Almost 1,000 claims have been approved at a value of €1.15 million under the scheme, which supports qualifying businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas costs.

Over 23,500 businesses have registered for the energy supports as of February 15, with the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector accounting for 1,786 registrations.

Most scheme registrations came from businesses in the sector with no employees, accounting for 894, of which 423 claims have been approved to date at a value of €160,000.

Advertisement

Revenue approved 457 claims of businesses with between one and nine employees, followed by businesses with between 10 and 49 employees (95); and businesses with over 50 employees (15).

TBESS

Regardless of economic sector, the majority of payments under the TBESS to date went to Co. Dublin (€8.92 million); Co. Cork (€3.83 million); and Co. Galway (€2.11 million). Economic sector. Image: Revenue

Revenue figures show that retail trade accounted for most registrations and approved claims under the scheme, followed by cafe and restaurant trade, bar trade, and farming.

Under a new €1.2 billion cost-of-living support package the government announced that the scheme will be extended until May 31, 2023.

Advertisement

The qualification threshold for the TBESS will be reduced from a 50% increase in gas and electricity costs to a 30% rise, which will apply to costs incurred from September 1, last year.

In addition, from March 1, the level of relief will rise from 40% to 50% of eligible costs, subject to a monthly limit which is also set to rise to €15,000/month per trade or profession.

An overall cap of €45,000/month will also apply where the business operates across more than one location.