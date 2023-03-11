Gardaí in Co. Laois have urged farmers to be vigilant following reports of fuel being stolen from farmyards in the Tullamore area last weekend.
In the wake of those incidents, the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page offered some useful advice to farmers to help prevent potential thefts.
Farmers are urged to check the oil levels in their tanks on a regular basis and to report all concerns, such as vehicles acting suspiciously, to Gardaí immediately.
Alarm systems can be fitted which will alert a farmer if the oil level drops suddenly.
Fuel
Gardaí said that farmers should keep an eye on heating oil deliveries and any fuel stored around the farmhouse or yard. If possible, smaller and more frequent oil deliveries should be arranged.
They added that thieves may return to try to steal replacement oil following an initial theft.
Security lighting that automictically illuminates when motion is detected can work as a useful deterrent too.
Farmers could also install lockable access gates around the tank and plant shrubs to prevent tanks being seen.
Gardaí also offered the following examples of improving security around domestic heating oil tanks:
- A good-quality closed-shackle padlock should be fitted to the tank opening;
- Place the tank as close to the house as regulations allow and in view of one or more windows. Ensure the tank is not visible from the road to passing traffic;
- Security lights can make property a much harder target for criminals;
- Use ‘defensive planting’ such as prickly hedges to deter thieves;
- A wooden or metal fence, trellis or wall can give significant protection to the tank. A metal or grill cage with a lockable access point across the top of this wall or fence can further improve security;
- Install remote electronic oil level gauges which set off an audible alarm when oil levels fall dramatically in the case of a theft or leak;
- Farmers could also use monitored alarms which activate when somebody enters the yard;
- Considering using covert CCTV cameras which can record number plates of vehicles entering the yard.