Gardaí in Co. Laois have urged farmers to be vigilant following reports of fuel being stolen from farmyards in the Tullamore area last weekend.

In the wake of those incidents, the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page offered some useful advice to farmers to help prevent potential thefts.

Farmers are urged to check the oil levels in their tanks on a regular basis and to report all concerns, such as vehicles acting suspiciously, to Gardaí immediately.

Alarm systems can be fitted which will alert a farmer if the oil level drops suddenly.

Fuel

Gardaí said that farmers should keep an eye on heating oil deliveries and any fuel stored around the farmhouse or yard. If possible, smaller and more frequent oil deliveries should be arranged.

They added that thieves may return to try to steal replacement oil following an initial theft.

Security lighting that automictically illuminates when motion is detected can work as a useful deterrent too.

Farmers could also install lockable access gates around the tank and plant shrubs to prevent tanks being seen.

Gardaí also offered the following examples of improving security around domestic heating oil tanks: