Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (March 8), with 850 calves on offer at the Model county-based mart.

The Co. Wexford-based mart saw a strong trade for calves this week, with the mart noting a strong demand from customers present for good continental calves.

This week’s calf sale consisted mostly of calves from two- to six-weeks of age.

We are now in the peak period for calf sales, with the trade for calves holding strong for both dairy-bred calves and beef-sired calves.

Enniscorthy Mart

Friesians bull calves on offer at the sale sold from €30 up to €80.

Some sample Friesian prices:

Two four-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €50;

A three-week-old Friesian bull sold for €70.

Two four-week-old Friesian bulls sold for €45

Moving to the Angus and Hereford-cross calves, they sold anywhere from €165 for lighter types up to €310 for a month-old Hereford-cross bull.

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €310;

A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €265;

A three-week-old Angus-cross bull made €270;

A three-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €280.

This four-week old Hereford-cross bull made €310

Continental calves

There was a strong trade for the Continental calves on offer at the sale with prices ranging from €170 for a Limousin-cross bull calf up to a top price of €510 for a month-old Limousin-cross bull calf.

Some sample Continental prices:

A three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €325;

Two four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calves sold for €350;

A four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €365;

A four-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €510;

A five-week-old Aubrac-cross bull sold for €430.

Commenting on the trade, a spokesperson from the mart said: “Overall, a large sale with more farmers active for good Continental Calves.”