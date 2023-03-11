Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (March 8), with 850 calves on offer at the Model county-based mart.
The Co. Wexford-based mart saw a strong trade for calves this week, with the mart noting a strong demand from customers present for good continental calves.
This week’s calf sale consisted mostly of calves from two- to six-weeks of age.
We are now in the peak period for calf sales, with the trade for calves holding strong for both dairy-bred calves and beef-sired calves.
Enniscorthy Mart
Friesians bull calves on offer at the sale sold from €30 up to €80.
Some sample Friesian prices:
- Two four-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €50;
- A three-week-old Friesian bull sold for €70.
Moving to the Angus and Hereford-cross calves, they sold anywhere from €165 for lighter types up to €310 for a month-old Hereford-cross bull.
Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:
- A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €310;
- A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €265;
- A three-week-old Angus-cross bull made €270;
- A three-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €280.
Continental calves
There was a strong trade for the Continental calves on offer at the sale with prices ranging from €170 for a Limousin-cross bull calf up to a top price of €510 for a month-old Limousin-cross bull calf.
Some sample Continental prices:
- A three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €325;
- Two four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calves sold for €350;
- A four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €365;
- A four-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €510;
- A five-week-old Aubrac-cross bull sold for €430.
Commenting on the trade, a spokesperson from the mart said: “Overall, a large sale with more farmers active for good Continental Calves.”