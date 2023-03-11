Enniscorthy Mart held its weekly calf sale on Wednesday (March 8), with 850 calves on offer at the Model county-based mart.

The Co. Wexford-based mart saw a strong trade for calves this week, with the mart noting a strong demand from customers present for good continental calves.

This week’s calf sale consisted mostly of calves from two- to six-weeks of age.

We are now in the peak period for calf sales, with the trade for calves holding strong for both dairy-bred calves and beef-sired calves.

Enniscorthy Mart

Friesians bull calves on offer at the sale sold from €30 up to €80.

Some sample Friesian prices:

  • Two four-week-old Friesian bull calves sold for €50;
  • A three-week-old Friesian bull sold for €70.
Two four-week-old Friesian bulls sold for €45
Image: Enniscorthy Mart

Moving to the Angus and Hereford-cross calves, they sold anywhere from €165 for lighter types up to €310 for a month-old Hereford-cross bull.

Some sample Hereford and Angus prices:

  • A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €310;
  • A four-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €265;
  • A three-week-old Angus-cross bull made €270;
  • A three-week-old Hereford-cross bull made €280.
This four-week old Hereford-cross bull made €310
Image: Enniscorthy Mart

Continental calves

There was a strong trade for the Continental calves on offer at the sale with prices ranging from €170 for a Limousin-cross bull calf up to a top price of €510 for a month-old Limousin-cross bull calf.

Some sample Continental prices:

  • A three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €325;
  • Two four-week-old Charolais-cross bull calves sold for €350;
  • A four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull sold for €365;
  • A four-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €510;
  • A five-week-old Aubrac-cross bull sold for €430.
This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross
heifer sold for €340
This four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross
bull sold for €265
This four-week-old Belgian Blue-cross
bull sold for €325
These two three-week-old Limousin-cross
bulls sold for €270
This four-week-old Limousin-cross bull sold for €335
This four-week-old Aubrac-cross bull sold for €405
Images: Enniscorthy Mart

Commenting on the trade, a spokesperson from the mart said: “Overall, a large sale with more farmers active for good Continental Calves.”

