Two companies that operate livestock shipping, including calves, from Ireland to Cherbourg, France, have been forced to suspend service because of adverse weather conditions.

Agriland understands that the transport of 17 consignments, of approximately 300 calves each, which were due to depart today (Thursday, March 9) from Ireland to mainland Europe, will no longer go ahead.

Met Éireann has advised that sea crossings from Ireland to France will be “rough, increasing very rough to high this evening” and will remain unsettled throughout Friday (March 10).

Irish calf buyers who are supplying to markets in mainland Europe were less active at marts around the country this week because they were aware that weather conditions could potentially impact on shipping services.

This is likely to have resulted in lower demand and reduced prices for export-type Friesian bull calves.

Exporters told Agriland that they are hopeful that normal sailing conditions will resume as soon as possible and that the trade of Irish calves to mainland Europe can return to normal.

It is understood that the impact on sailings this week has led to an increase in dairy bull calves being supplied by dairy farmers to Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-approved slaughter plants.

The beef kill figures – which will be available next week on Agriland – will confirm if this shows through in latest data.

Irish calf exports in the first eight weeks of 2023 have surpassed 28,000 head.

This figure represents an additional 11,500 exported when compared to figures from the same time period last year.

Meanwhile, the total number of calves slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories in the first nine weeks of this year stands at 13,784 head. This figure is just over 800 calves above of the 12,798 calves slaughtered in the first nine weeks of last year.

Over 4,500 calves were slaughtered at DAFM-approved factories in the week ending Sunday, March 5.

A statement from DAFM to Agriland confirmed that this is the highest reported weekly kill in this category on record.