A number of historic farmhouses around Ireland will receive more than €40,000 to carry out repairs and thatching works under a fund announced by the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

The minister announced funding worth 4.5 million today (Thursday, March 9), for the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS), which will assist the owners of 556 heritage structures to meet their care obligations.

€500,000 of this is ringfenced for conservation repairs to thatched structures, while the remainder will go towards providing “match funded grants of up to €15,000 for standard projects not involving thatch”.

The Mayglass Farm Complex in Pollwitch, Co. Wexford is set to receive €20,000 of this funding to carry out thatching works, while The Old Farmhouse in Narraghmore, Co. Kildare will receive €15,000 for similar repairs.

Sweetfarm House in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford will receive €15,000 to carry out conservation and protection works to historic window glass in the building.

Elsewhere, the Beeches Stud in Knockamuck, Co. Waterford is set to receive a smaller sum of €6,000 to carry out thatching works.

The department of heritage has stated that the scheme’s beneficiaries are a mix of private dwellings and other publicly owned heritage structures, such as landmarks including Deer Park House in Co. Clare, Castle Oliver in Co. Limerick and the Old Fever Hospital in Co. Kilkenny.

Speaking today, Minister Noonan said this year’s funding represents a 12.5% increase on that announced in last year’s scheme, which “underlines the government’s commitment to protect and preserve our built environment”.

“The announcement of funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme of €4.5m is fantastic news,” said Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien.

“This will not only help maintain our built heritage but will also create economic benefits by generating jobs, including those in those specialist sectors providing employment for heritage contractors and tradespeople.

“I look forward to seeing how this funding benefits so many communities through the new and exciting conservation projects which will be undertaken in the coming year,” he concluded.