The popular Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail walking festival is back after a three-year Covid-19 enforced break, invigorating local communities and raising funds for charity.

This year’s event, the proceeds of which will go to Croi, Ireland’s heart and stroke charity, will be held on Saturday, April 22.

“Established in 2007, the Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail is part of a national network of walking trails that bring real, tangible benefits to landowners throughout Ireland, supplementing incomes and drawing visitors to rural areas,” Michael Kingdon, project worker, explained.

Upwards of 50 landowners get an allowance for having the walking trail permanently crossing their land, he said.

Knowledgeable guides will be available along the 20k route chosen, which begins at Aghagower Community Centre and leads to the scenic seaside village of Murrisk on the shores of Clew Bay.

A wide range of natural and built heritage can be enjoyed throughout this walk. Those interested in history and archaeology can stop off at historical Aghagower or Murrisk Abbey, while nature enthusiasts can enjoy flower-filled lanes and spring birdsong amid some of the most striking scenery and landscape this country has to offer.

All will enjoy the magnificent views of Clew Bay encompassed by the final leg of this spectacular hike.

The Croagh Patrick Heritage Trail, Michael said, is a 60k national waymarked way that runs from Balla in central south Mayo to Murrisk. The entire trail normally takes three days to complete.

“Perhaps 2024 will see our festival back to the usual three-day format,” he said.

“For now, we just look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones, while increasing the profile of one of Co. Mayo’s most interesting walking routes.”

Just €20 covers bus transport to the start of the walk, tea/coffee and a breakfast scone, a soup and sandwich lunch and a black pudding barbecue at Campbell’s pub at the foot of Croagh Patrick. Registration is available through the Croi website, or can be completed on the day.