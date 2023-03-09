In 2022, more than half (51%) of Northern Ireland’s electricity consumption was generated from renewable sources located in the six counties, according to the Department for the Economy.

This represents an increase of 9.7% on the previous 12-month period (January 2021 to December 2021) and is the second-highest proportion on record, with 51.6% achieved in the twelve-month period December 2021 to November 2022.

According to a report published by the department today (Thursday, March 9), of all renewable electricity generated within Northern Ireland in 2022, 85.3% was generated by wind.

The Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation in Northern Ireland: Year ending December 2022 report shows that this figure was up slightly from the same period in 2021, when 82.1% of all renewable electricity in the country was generated from wind.

In comparison, wind provided 34% of the Republic of Ireland’s power in 2022, according to energy specialists Baringa.

February 2022 was the month that saw the largest proportion of Northern Ireland’s electricity come from renewable sources, at 76.5%. This is the highest individual monthly proportion on record.

Biomass (4.1%) and biogas (5.5%) accounted for just under 10% of electricity from renewable sources for the year, with solar providing just 3.2%.

Northern Ireland’s aim of ensuring that at least 80% of its electricity consumption is from renewable sources by 2030 is to be aided by the information provided by the report, the department said.