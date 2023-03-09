Sustainability and its role in the future of the agri-food industry is to be central to the discussions between the eight universities participating in this year’s Great Agri-Food Debate.

The event, which is now in its eighth year, is a joint initiative between Dawn Meats and McDonalds. It will take place across three days from March 6-10.

Participants from Aberystwyth University; Progressive Young Farmers; Dundalk Institute of Technology; South East Technical University; University of Cork; College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE); Munster Technical University; and University College Dublin will come together to debate on climate change issues.

The issues debated will include EU climate ambitions and whether they will endanger human health and whether or not the future of livestock production in the UK and Ireland is a grass-based diet.

The debate team from South East Technical University in Waterford was crowned the winner of last year’s debate – for the second year in a row.

CAFRE

CAFRE will participate in the debate for the fifth time and will compete against competition newcomers Munster Technical University.

The two teams will debate on whether or not market economies can provide viable solutions to climate change.

Wishing CAFRE’s debate team well was Manus McHenry, head of agriculture education, who said: “This debate is an excellent opportunity for students to develop their listening and communication skills and I know our debate team have been working hard to prepare their case for this year’s competition.

“I would like to wish them every success and hope they enjoy the experience.”

The debates will be streamed across the three days with the winners being announced on March 10.