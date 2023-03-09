Some young farmers will not be allowed increase cow numbers for five years after they receive a grant for a milking machine under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

As reported by Agriland in late February, young farmers who seek funding for milking machines can have a maximum of 160 cows, as opposed to the maximum of 120 for other dairy farmers.

However, young farmers with between 121 and 160 cows will not be allowed increase their number of cows in cases where they avail of funding for milking machine investments.

It is understood that this restriction on increasing cow numbers will not apply to young farmers with 120 cows or less.

This cap on increasing numbers was confirmed by Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue in a recent response to a parliamentary question from Clare TD Cathal Crowe.

This limit also applies to registered farm partnerships involving one or more young farmer.

Minister McConalogue told Crowe: “For applicants under the young farmer capital investment scheme [YFCIS] and also for registered farm partnerships involving a young farmer, the limit on cow numbers for the preceding year is 160 dairy cows.

“For those applicants under the YFCIS who have between 121 and 160 cows, there will be a requirement that they may not increase cow numbers for five years following payment of grant-aid on the milking machine,” the minister added.

He also confirmed to Crowe that this limit relates only to the milking machine investment and does not apply to any other investments under any of the 10 schemes which together compose the overall TAMS programme.

Explaining this limit on increasing cow numbers, the minister noted that the European Commission required that all investments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) “be focussed on green investments”.

According to Minister McConalogue, the limit helps to ensure that the new TAMS is consistent with policies “that are trying to improve the sustainability of our dairy herd, such as changes in the nitrates regulations”.

He also pointed out that this limit applies to only one of over 300 investment items that can be funded through the new TAMS.