A new 120 cow cap in the latest Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) for farmers seeking funding to make milking machine investments will not apply to young farmers.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed that he introduced new changes in TAMS 3 to ensure that “priority goes to the family farm” .

In response to a parliamentary question raised by the Independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan, Minister McConalogue, said the new changes would “better align” TAMS 3 with “overall agriculture and environmental priorities”.

The minister stated:

“For applications under the Dairy Equipment Capital Investment Scheme, Women Farmers Capital Investment Scheme and Organic Capital Investment Scheme, applicants may apply for up to 10 milking units in a herringbone parlour, or one robotic milking machine,

“if they have less than 120 cows on average over the year preceding the making of an application.”

According to Minister McConalogue almost” 80% of all dairy herds in the country” will remain eligible to apply for milking machine investments under the 120 cow ceiling.

Deputy Nolan had queried if the minister was aware, that prior to the launch of TAMS 3 earlier this week, there had been “significant concern among young farmers” about a cap on cow numbers.

But the minister told the deputy that the 120 cap would not apply to young farmers who sought funding under the Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS) or to registered farm partnerships involving a young farmer.

“The limit on cow numbers for the preceding year is set at 160 dairy cows,” Minister McConalogue said.

The minister also said that the limit on cow numbers only related to milking machine investments and not to any other investments under TAMS.

A number of farming organisations have previously warned the minister against excluding dairy farmers from TAMS 3 because of the size of their herds.

Both the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) had been highly critical of any cap on cow numbers being introduced in relation to dairy farmers under TAMS 3.

The ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, had said a cap on cow numbers would “deem it unacceptable for full-time dairy farmers to make a profit”.

But Minister McConalogue told Deputy Nolan that when a farmer is planning to update their system, investment in the milking machine “is only a portion of the required investment”.

“It is important that dairy farmers also invest in animal housing, slurry storage, fodder storage and making their holding more accessible.

“To this end the TAMS schemes are designed to encourage farmers to invest in these animal welfare and environmentally beneficial investments before investing in additional milking equipment,” he said.

According to Minister McConalogue a number of eligible investments have being carried over from TAMS II and a “wide range of additional investments” have been being introduced.