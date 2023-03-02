There were 852 calves on offer at Carnew Mart on Friday (February 24) for its weekly calf sale, where prices peaked at €550.

The last week of February and start of March is when the numbers in calf sales increase, which was very much the case in Carnew on Friday.

On Thursday (February 23) Carnew held the sale of 70 elite pedigree calved heifers, and saw prices reach €3,300.

Carnew Mart

Eugene Clune from Carnew Mart, speaking to Agriland, said that moving the mart’s calf sale from Saturdays to Fridays has been a great success, with the mart having larger calf sales and farmers are very happy with the service.

Clune said that export Friesians and lighter Hereford/Angus calves were in high demand among buyers.

Advertisement

However, he said that Friesian calves are scarcer this year due to more sexed semen being used and less Friesian stockbulls being run.

This has resulted in a notable increase in the number of coloured calves on sale, with farmers and agents interested in purchasing these types of calves.

According to Clune, the calf trade is in a solid position for the time of year.

The trade for calves was similar to last week, he said, with some exceptional prices being paid for shipping-type Friesian bulls, with eight Friesian bulls selling for €120.

Sample prices:

Advertisement

Continental-cross calves sold from €240 to a top price of €550;

The Angus-cross calves sold from €50 to a top price of €130;

Hereford-cross calves sold from €150 to a top price of €270;

Heavy shipping type Friesian calves sold from €60 to €120;

The lighter-type shipping Friesian calves sold from €20 to €80.

Dairy sale

Carnew Mart also held the sale of 70 elite pedigree calved heifers, with all the stock artificial insemination (AI) bred and all the herd having milk recording data.

A full clearance was achieved on the day with an average sale price of €2,610. The top price at the sale was €3,300 for a Holstein Friesian heifer sold by Daniel Haskins, who runs the Coolacork herd.

The sale included heifers from herds such as:

The Condora herd, which has an average production of 7,000kg of milk and 550kg of milk solids;

The Booleybawn herd, which has an average production of 8,500kg of milk and 625kg of milk solids;

The Ballycoogue herd, which has an average production of 8,156kg of milk and 634kg of milk solids;

The Keadeen herd, which has an average production of 9,000kg of milk and 700kg of milk solids;

The Coolacork herd, which has an average production of 8,500kg of milk and 625kg of milk solids;

The Grangecon herd, which has an average production of 8,500kg of milk and 630kg of milk solids.

Speaking to Agriland about the sale, Clune said: ” Last Thursday’s dairy sale was a super sale of freshly calved heifers from elite pedigree high-production herds in the area.

“Stock was of a very high standard, with prices reaching as high as €3,300, with most selling north of €2,500.”

Clune stated that there were buyers from across the country in attendance to purchase the stock on offer.