Total calf registrations have reached 680,899 head for the year to date, based on the latest data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

A total of 175,598 calves were registered last week, which is 171 head more than the same period in 2022 when 175,427 calves were registered.

This year’s total registrations remain behind 2022, with 14,981 fewer calves having been born in 2023 thus far.

However, the year is catching up, as the total decline in calf registrations, which stood at 26,403 last week, has dropped by 11,422.

Advertisement

Calf registrations

A total of 157,387 calves were registered to dairy dams in the week ending February 24, which is 2,030 more than the same period in 2022 when some 155,357 calves were registered to dairy dams.

So far this year, the total number of calves registered to dairy dams stands at 593,242, which is 9,002 fewer than 2022 when the figure stood at 602,244 head.

The number of calves registered to beef dams also remains behind 2022, with 5,979 fewer calves having been registered so far this year.

Some 18,211 calves were registered to beef dams in the week ending February 24, which is 1,859 behind the same period in 2022 when 20,070 calves were registered.

Advertisement

The total number of beef calves registered so far in 2023 stands at 87,657, whereas for the same period in 2022 the figure stood at 93,636 head.

Calf registrations up to and including the week ending February 24, 2023, and how many were registered in said week:

Dairy calf births: 593,242 (+157,387);

Beef calf births: 87,657 (+18,211);

Total births: 680,899 (+175,598).

Milk fever

As the calving season progresses it is important to closely monitor later-calving cows. These cows are more likely to suffer from metabolic disorders such as milk fever.

When these cows calve they can often be over-conditioned due to spending too much time in the shed.

It is important to monitor the body condition score (BCS) of these cows and ensure that you continue to feed your dry cow mineral at the correct rate to these cows.