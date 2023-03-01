The Health Service Executive (HSE) has notified the Veterinary Council of Ireland of an outbreak of corynebacterium ulcerans which produces a diptheria-like toxin in domestic cats.

Toxigenic corynebacterium ulcerans, is a zoonotic disease which produces a diphtheria-like toxin and may produce a diphtheria-like illness in humans.

As such, any humans who come into contact with infected animals may be at risk of diphtheria, according to the health authority.

Diptheria

The VCI has written to its registered vet members to alert them that diphtheria is an acute bacterial disease usually affecting the tonsils, pharynx, larynx and occasionally the skin.

Advertisement

The disease can be fatal – between 5% and 10% of humans infected with diphtheria die.

The HSE has therefore advised that any veterinary staff who suspect corynebacterium ulcerans in an animal, wear appropriate droplet precaution personal protective equipment (PPE) when handling the animal.

Diphtheria is a vaccine preventable disease and is given as part of the childhood immunisation schedule in Ireland, according to the HSE.

However, even among those who have been vaccinated, immunity decreases with age; it’s understood that approximately 65% of the Irish population over 30 years of age may be susceptible to diphtheria.

Advertisement

The HSE has recommended that additional boosters are given every 10 years of life to maintain immunity for those at particular risk of infection. This includes veterinary staff.

The HSE has recommended that veterinary staff attend for a booster vaccination of Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) every 10 years.

Veterinary staff are also advised that if they have not received their primary course of DTap vaccinations, it is strongly recommended that they consider attending their GP for vaccination now.

The recommendations are being made as part of obligations under the Infectious Disease Regulations.