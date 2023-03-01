Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has today (Wednesday, March 1) issued a warning to landowners and members of the public not to carry out any illegal burning of land during spring and summer.

Minister McConalogue said: “In recent days, we have witnessed uncontrolled burning events in various parts of the country, which not only puts lives and property at risk, but also has a massive environmental impact and it damages the lands due to the uncontrolled nature of these fires.

“Given the inherent fire risk in spring, it is important that no one should start an illegal fire in the countryside and give rise to unnecessary diversions of vital emergency service resources.

“Late-spring wildfires can put homes and livelihoods at direct risk and cause considerable disruption to rural communities, wildlife and habitats. We have seen this unfold for real in our rural communities in recent years,” the minister added.

Illegal burning

The farming community has a central role to play in the control of fire in landscapes through the management of land, according to the minister.

Reduction and maintenance of high-risk vegetation (such as purple moor grass, heather, and gorse/whin) in high fire risk areas is critical to managing this risk, he explained.

“Some of these key preventative actions in known high-risk areas are directly supported and demonstrated through the network of EIP projects funded by my department,” Minister McConalogue stated.

“We are asking for the cooperation of all countryside users in the prevention of wildfires and to join in the protection of these lands over the coming months.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now activated its Fire Danger Rating System for the season and the minister has urged forest owners and managers to check and update fire plans and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, access, water points, and private helicopter contracts etc., so as to be prepared well in advance of high fire risk phases.

Advertisement

The DAFM added that rural dwellers should also assess wildfire risks to their properties and prepare accordingly. Dangerous flammable vegetation immediately around homes and other assets in high-risk areas should be removed.

There has been a very significant increase in the use of outdoor amenities and forest recreation sites by the public in recent years, which is to be welcomed according to the DAFM.

However, forest visitors are being reminded to behave responsibly, to observe relevant local bye-laws and to park considerately so as not to impede access of emergency vehicles to incidents.

Fire and dumping

According to the DAFM, there is a very firm link in recent years between wildfire ignitions and illegal dumping and burning of domestic waste in many areas, and malicious burning at forest amenity sites and turf bogs open to the public.

The department has asked all countryside users to be vigilant, to report any suspicious activity to An Garda Siochána, and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999 service.

The DAFM is also issuing a reminder to all landowners in relation to illegal burning of agricultural lands.

A significant number of payments were affected as a result of detections of illegal burning during the 2022 fire seasons. The department monitors fire activity throughout the main risk period, and there can be severe consequences where land is found to have been burned illegally.

Advertisement

The minister is also reminding farmers and landowners that the exemption for the burning of agricultural green waste, closes today (Wednesday, March 1).

The exemption will re-open for a final three-month period from September 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023 to allow the agricultural sector deal with waste accumulated in the interim.

This agricultural green waste includes untreated/uncontaminated hedgerow trimmings, leaves, bushes, or similar materials generated by agricultural practices.

Penalties

The department has warned that if you burn land between the March 1 and August 31:

You risk prosecution, fines and potential imprisonment;

Such land will no longer be eligible for payment under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability scheme and other area-based schemes;

Inclusion of illegally burnt land in the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability application may result in reduced payment and penalties under this scheme and the other area-based schemes, e.g. Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme;

Illegal burning can also render the land of your neighbour’s ineligible for payment;

Where it is identified that lands were burnt during the closed season, this may result in such land being inspected by department officials;

Additional restrictions and consent requirements may apply where activities have the potential to damage a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), a special Protection Area (SPA) or a Natural Heritage Area (NHA). Where a landowner is uncertain about their legal obligations in these matters, they should consult their local National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) conservation ranger beforehand.

Furthermore, if you burn land in an uncontrolled manner between September 1 and February 28, DAFM will also consider the lands ineligible for payment.

The minister stated: “Wildfire is an easily preventable threat to our hills, bogs and habitats. Everyone must play their part in supporting our emergency services and ensuring they are not needlessly diverted.

“Both landowners and the wider public, whether they are at work or enjoying the countryside, should be mindful of the significant risks of fire at this time of year and be aware of the damage to land and habitats caused by illegal burning,” McConalogue concluded.