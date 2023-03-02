The Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibiters Club recently hosted a show and a sale of breeding cattle at Clogher Valley Livestock Producers’ Mart in Co. Tyrone.

The event was titled ‘Stars of the Future’ and the sale featured a total of 36 weanlings.

According to the sale report from the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club, 33 of the 36 calves offered for sale at the event sold to an average price of £2,622.

Tasked with judging the weanlings for the pre-sale show at the event was Gareth Corrie from Newtownards, Co. Down.

Taking the top price on the day was a Belgian Blue heifer bred by Chris Johnston. After winning the 2023 Overall Supreme Champion title, the heifer went on to sell for £13,000 to an undisclosed bidder based overseas. Chris Johnston pictured with the breeding heifer that he sold for £13,000

The second-highest price on the night went to a heifer exhibited by Co. Armagh man Nathan Harvey. The heifer placed third in her class and sold for £4,500 to John Killen.

Another heifer exhibited by Nathan Harvey was awarded the champion breeding heifer honour and secured the third-highest price on the night. This heifer sold for £4,400 to Ann Leonard. Champion breeding heifer and third-highest priced heifer on the night; sold for £4,400. Image: NI Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club

The Reserve Breeding Heifer Champion title went to a roan-blue heifer exhibited by Marcus Reynolds. This heifer later sold for £2,450.

The Reserve Overall Champion heifer was exhibited by Dara Walker and sold for £4,350 to Dessie O’Hanlon.

Other notable prices from the sale include:

£3,750 for a 355kg heifer owned by B. Quinn. This heifer was purchased by Kevin O’Hare;

£2,850 for a 400kg heifer owned by Fergal Keown. This heifer was purchased by B. Keown;

£2,800 for a 355kg heifer owned by Mark McCartan. This heifer was purchased by Alan Veitch;

£2,700 for a 325kg heifer owned by R.H. Sinnamon. This heifer was purchased by W and B Paul.

According to the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibiters Club, there were approximately 600 people in attendance at the event and a total of 1,595 people viewed the sale online.