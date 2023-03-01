Two bulls bred by farmers in counties Monaghan and Donegal took the joint top-price of €8,100 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s show and sale of pedigree Charolais bulls, which took place at GVM Tullamore Mart in Co. Offaly on Saturday (February 25).

Just under 50 of the 78 Charolais bulls that were catalogued turned out at the sale and showing of the bulls got underway at approximately 9:30a.m.

Judging the bulls in the pre-sale show was Noel Mc Sweeney from Co. Cork.

McSweeney’s selection for the Senior Champion bull was Lot 7, Roughan Speed, bred by Lifford, Co. Donegal-based breeder Patrick McClean.

Speed was sired by Roughan Pasteur and his dam is Roughan Lorraine. The Donegal-bred bull later went on to sell for the joint top price on the day of of €8,100. Roughan Speed was selected as the senior champion in the pre-sale show and went on to sell for the joint top price of €8,100.

The Reserve Senior Champion went the way of Lot 27, Rathfeston Sean ET, bred by Wayne Mulligan from Geashill, Co. Offaly.

This bull was sired by Balmyle Vagabond and its dam is Rathfeston Lily 2 Et. The Reserve Senior Campion went on to sell for €4,000.

The Junior Champion sash was placed on Lot 54, Cloughbrack Sinbin, bred by Mattie Kelly from Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

Sinbin was sired by Cloughbrack Podge and his dam is Cloughbrack Nancy. The bull was sold for €6,400 in the sale ring afterwards. The Junior Champion rosette was placed on Lot 54, Cloughbrack Sinbin, bred by Mattie Kelly from Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. This bull sold for €6,400 later in the day

Taking the Reserve Junior Champion title and selling for the joint top-price of €8,100 in the sale was Lot 64, Fieldview Sergio, bred by David Erskine from Co. Monaghan.

Sergio was sired by Chic and his dam was Fieldview Oatmeal, a Goldstar Echo-sired cow. Taking the Reserve Junior Champion title and selling for the joint-top price of €8,100 in the sale was Lot 64 Fieldview Sergio bred by David Erskine from Co. Monaghan.

Selling at €5,600 was Lot 46, Fieldview Sailor, also bred by David Erskine from Co. Monaghan.

Sailor was sired by Harestone Hercules and his dam was progeny of the well-known bull Cavelands Fenian. Fieldview Sailor sold for €5,600

The sale concluded a great day out for the Fieldview herd, which took home a combined total of €13,700 for the two bulls.

Co. Kildare breeder Patrick Dunleavy secured €5,200 for his bull Caragh Sparticus.

Spartacus was sired by Fiston and his dam is Caragh Jabella.

Other notable prices from the sale: Caragh Sparticus sold for €5,200 Gallaway Steiner sold for €5,100 Limkiln Sam sold for €5,000

Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim-based breeder Michael Kiernan secured €5,100 for his bull Gallaway Steiner. This bull was sired by Knockmoyle10 Loki Et, and his dam is Gallaway Nadeen.

Securing €5,000 was Lot 21, Limkiln Sam, the property of Richard Hackett from Clonlara, Co. Clare. This bull was sired by Indurain and his dam is Limkiln Nan.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further pedigree sale updates.