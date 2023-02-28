Over the last year or so the focus of tractor manufacturers has turned towards alternative fuels to power the well-proven compression ignition (CI) engine, and Kubota is the latest to join the movement with the news that all its new tractors are suited to running on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The company has confirmed that it is possible for all of its new diesel-engine tractors to run on both HVO and GTL (gas to liquid) which, it indicates, will contribute to a lower carbon footprint for Kubota internal combustion engines.

HVO

The approval of these fuels follows Kubota’s internal evaluation of their effect on the performance of its units, and they have attained a clean bill of health.

The company has confirmed that any paraffinic fuel that complies with the European standard EN15940 is suitable for use across its range of diesel engines. HVO and GTL fuels are now approved for all Kubota diesel engines

As a manufacturer of industrial engines, tractors, groundcare and construction equipment, Kubota recognises that HVO, which is synthesised from vegetable oil and fat, is likely to become increasingly popular due to its environmental benefits.

GTL meanwhile, is synthesised from natural gas, therefore its contribution to reducing total carbon emissions is somewhat less overall.

Kubota goes on to note that when using these fuels, operators should comply with any appropriate local regulations in the areas they are being used.

Drop in replacements

Thankfully, there is no requirement to flush fuel tanks or change filters, as HVO and GTL, meeting the EU standard, are safe to mix with diesel.

Neither are there any changes to existing maintenance intervals or warranty conditions when using these fuels, although operators may notice a slight degradation in engine performance when using them due to the lower energy density of paraffinic fuels, compared to diesel.

HVO is already available in Ireland although GTL appears not be, yet, with the realisation that batteries are generally unsuitable for many off-road applications, that situation could well change in the near future.