Ireland has completed almost 80% of the actions outlined in the 2021 Climate Action Plan, but energy related emissions continue to rise, according to data from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The fourth and final progress report on the plan was published today (Tuesday, February 28), and states that 760 out of 965 measures have been completed, equaling a delivery rate of 64% for quarter four of 2022.

Within Q4, more than 300ha of raised bog was restored, Ireland’s first offshore renewable energy auction commenced and the country’s first all electric bus service in Athlone was launched.

In addition, the SOLAS Green Skills programme rolled out 60,000 modules to 4,550 green skills trainees and a new deposit and return scheme for plastic bottles and aluminum cans was launched to incentivise waste reduction.

Despite all of this, the SEAI has reported an upward trend of energy related emissions in 2022, the hottest year on record in Ireland.

It stated that this was due to a combination of factors which included “increased fossil fuel use in electricity generation, partly from the war in Ukraine, increased transport and energy emissions following Ireland’s emergence from covid-19 restrictions, and a persistent coupling of economic activity with greenhouse gas emissions” (GHGs).

Noting this, the report states that “any implementation delays have significant consequences on our ability to meet legally binding carbon budgets and sectoral emission ceilings”.

“The climate crisis is unlike other challenges we have faced,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“It requires a rethink of how we work, travel, use our land and source our energy. In short, system change. Ireland is facing up to that generational challenge.

“I am heartened by some of the progress made on the 2021 climate action plan, but we need to accelerate our work in this area and move much more quickly to implement agreed climate actions across all sectors.”

The Taoiseach stated that this generation must be the one to “turn the tide” on climate change and biodiversity loss, and “must leave the planet to the next generation in a better condition than when we inherited it”.

Minister Eamon Ryan echoed the Taoiseach’s statements on the country’s progress, but added that it shows the need to respond “with even more urgency, innovation and collaboration” in 2023.

“The scale of the climate crisis means that we need to continue to respond this year to ensure that climate action makes people’s lives, not just more sustainable, but better and more viable.

“The changes we have to make are significant but the opportunities and benefits are also significant.

“We have to implement these changes in a way that is both fair and equitable; every sector, every place and every person matters in this transition,” he concluded.