The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is now accepting applications for grants of up to €5,000 for small biodiversity and nature recording projects.

The primary aim of this grant scheme, which is now in its fifth year, is to support and encourage the current network of naturalists recording in Ireland and to develop the next generation of specialist recorders.

To date, this grant scheme has supported over 70 projects which have covered the entire range of natural history in this country.

This has included site recording of moths, bats, plants and marine organisms; the purchase of equipment; support for publications; and updating websites.

Grants are aimed at volunteer, unpaid recorders, or groups, societies and associations of recorders, who have limited or no access to financial supports for their work.

NPWS

The NPWS said that it relies on accurate information on species and habitats in order to “underpin its scientific advice on nature conservation objectives and practical measures”.

The agency said that those involved in recording need support to maintain and enhance their expertise in identifying and recording species.

The maximum value of an individual grant is €5,000, which is paid to successful projects in arrears on vouched expenses.

The types of costs that can be covered under the grant scheme include:

Fieldwork expenses (travel and subsistence) within Ireland;

Purchase of specialist fieldwork equipment, books and keys;

Running workshops and training courses;

Attending specialist training courses;

Visits to museums to do research in collections;

Developing websites and online databases;

Publication of atlases, field guides or keys.

Funding will not be made available for academic research, conservation measures or management, any aspect of professional employment or work on invasive, non-native and domesticated species.

Application forms, which are available through the NPWS, must be emailed to; [email protected] by the closing date of 5:00p.m on March 31.

The NPWS will then screen applications for eligibility under the scheme, with only eligible proposals being fully assessed and evaluated.

It is anticipated that the final decisions on applications will be made in May 2023.

In general, grants are expected to be claimed this year. However, grants may be awarded to be drawn down in whole or part in 2024 where fieldwork, workshops, training or visits are justified.