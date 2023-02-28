Irish farmers recycled enough farm plastic in 2022 to wrap some 18 million silage bales, reflecting a recycle rate of 88% of all plastics.

The vast majority of this plastic was collected from farmers at over 200 bring centres, which the Irish Farm Films Producers’ Group (IFFPG) held throughout the summer at locations such as livestock marts, co-ops, and agri-merchants.

Almost half of the plastic collected was processed at domestic recycling facilities, which the the IFFPG said represented a boost to the circular economy in Ireland.

A total of 37,000t of silage wrap and silage pit covers were recycled in 2022.

According to the IFFPG, recent record levels of recycling, with 40% more used farm films being recycled than five years ago, can be attributed to a growing farm market (since the abolition of milk quotas), as well as increasing numbers of farmers engaging in recycling.

The group says that farm film recycling has become a mainstream activity among Irish farmers.

This is down to the convenience of the bring centres (within six miles from each farmer on average); their cost effectiveness (with an average €35 charge for balewrap from 250 bales); and a desire for farmers to be more environmentally responsible.

The IFFPG says that the recycling rate among farmers is “consistently the highest” for any plastic waste stream in the country.

Commenting on the recycling figures for 2022, Minister of State with responsibility for the circular economy Ossian Smyth said: “Since its establishment nearly 25 years ago, the IFFPG has worked with producers and the farming community across Ireland to create good farm practices around the collection and recycling of agricultural plastics.

“Extended producer responsibility schemes…have a key role to play in Ireland’s transition to a circular economy,” Minister Smyth added.

Last year, the IFFPG supplied almost half of all collected material to Irish facilities for processing into new plastic products.

In the case of wrap and pit cover waste, both ADN Materials in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, and SIS in Littleton, Co. Tipperary, recycle these wastes into pellets which are used in the production of refuse sacks, garden furniture and piping.

In the case of fertiliser bag waste, IFF Plastics in Co. Clare recycle this waste stream into fence posts for sale back to Irish farmers.