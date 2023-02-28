Drinks Ireland has launched a new international campaign called #ExploreIrishCream to address “the growing threat of imitator Irish cream liqueur product”.

The campaign will also promote these Irish products in key international markets, as global sales of Irish cream liqueur increase.

Drinks Ireland – the Ibec group representing the drinks industry – has also published a new report that will be distributed among its producing members, customers, the international supply chain, and key stakeholders.

According the the industry body, the report outlines the international trade protections that apply to Irish cream liqueur, including a geographic indication (GI) applying across the EU, UK, and international markets where free trade agreements with the EU are in place.

The GI status means that the products must be produced on the island of Ireland, with a specific production process and approved ingredients, including Irish whiskey and fresh Irish dairy cream.

Despite these protections, there are a number of non-Irish cream products in the marketplace that allegedly imitate the authentic Irish products, according to Drinks Ireland.

The Ibec body says that certain businesses use “deceptive marketing and misleading labelling” to make consumers think their product is protected Irish cream liqueur, or of Irish origin.

These tactics can include the use of symbols associated with Ireland, such as shamrocks, harps, and Celtic crosses.

The report by Drinks Ireland is aimed at “empowering the supply chain…to identify, document, and report potentially fake products to Drinks Ireland and the relevant authorities”.

Speaking at the launch of this new campaign today (Tuesday, February 28), Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “The Irish cream liqueur sector is a national success story with a global footprint. It is a sector we are hugely proud of.

He added: “The [GI] is vital to safeguard the authentic and unique nature of our Irish cream liqueur internationally, and there is clear need for ongoing vigilance to protect these products in our key export markets.”

Johnny Harte, the chairperson of Drinks Ireland Irish cream working group, commented: “We are at a pivotal moment for Irish cream liqueur, as sales continue to grow globally, with particular success in markets such as the UK, North America and Germany.

“With this growth comes threats in the form of imitation products. The ambition of our campaign and report is to empower producers, wholesalers, distributors, and others to document and report potentially fake products.”