An increase in compensation rates for farmers that go down with TB has been agreed, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has said.

Speaking after the 16th meeting of the TB Forum, the ICMSA Livestock Committee chairperson Des Morrison said that agreement has been reached on a suite of increases in farmer compensation.

Des Morrison said the package covers “long awaited and overdue” increases to the income supplement, hardship grant, and depopulation grant, with all supplements increased by over 25% for dairy cows and from 18-25% for suckler animals.

These new supplements will be backdated to February 1 for those restricted with TB.

Advertisement

“It’s obviously fairly well known that since February 1 new procedures are in place for TB testing of particular animals on Irish farms. These…require that certain animals moving farm-to-farm or through marts must be tested within a certain timeframe,” Morrison said.

The ICMSA also said that there will now be a payment from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to all breeding herds who wish to avail of at least one pre-movement test in 2023 to sell animals that may fall under these regulations.

“This payment will be made to farmers and will cover the call-out fee for a Veterinary Practitioner and up to four cows. This payment for one pre-movement test effectively allows a farmer to adjust the date of their annual TB test to align with their optimal time of selling animals,” Morrison said.

“There may be some additional costs on farms in 2024 in the form of an increased levy on milk and slaughter of animals, but these increases are expected to be minimal due to changes in the rules surrounding the purchase of replacement cows for restricted herd.”

There will also be a ‘brake’ or review of such issues on an ongoing basis within remit of the TB Forum.

Advertisement

However, ICMSA is calling on the department to publish a clear document to outline all the changes to the TB Eradication Program in the last number of years so that farmers are aware of their requirements and the updating of financial arrangements.”

Morrison said that there “has been – and will continue to be – considerable work from all sides to make sure that this financial program works effectively”.

“But it is important that farmers familiarise themselves with the new requirements – especially those breeding herds that will be moving cows into their herds on a permanent basis.

“ICMSA has worked hard with the TB Forum to ensure that the introduction and implementation of the new rules and financial structures are as simple and ‘hassle-free’ as possible and ultimately lead to a reduction in this scourge of a disease on Irish farms,” the ICMSA livestock chair added.