Amazone has launched five versions of the Avant 02 – FTender front-mounted tank seed drill combinations, which it claims, are compact, flexible, and capable of a high output.

These new drill combinations consist of the FTender front-mounted tank and the latest generation power harrows equipped with the new TwinTeC double disc coulters.

Rigid and folding

The working width of the range extends from the rigid 3m and 4m versions, up to the folding 4m, 5m and 6m machines, and all have 3.3 tine carriers per metre across the breadth of the implements. A 4m working width is available in either a rigid or folding format

The levelling board sits between the power harrow and the roller and is guided by the latter, meaning that its tines do not need to be adjusted as the working depth varies.

There is a wide selection of packer rollers available, however the wedge ring roller has proven to be the most popular roller to suit mixed Irish conditions.

Coulter pressure

The TwinTeC coulter is offered with a row spacing of 15cm. These are maintenance-free and are said to run smoothly through the soil at a coulter pressure of up to 60kg/coulter, placing the seed precisely as they do so.

Working depth of the parallel-guided coulter may be adjusted independently of the coulter pressure, while the placement depth is determined by the depth guidance rollers. Coulter pressure is adjustable to suit all conditions

The hydraulic coulter pressure adjustment allows rapid and convenient reaction to varying soil conditions, it also allows the coulters to be lifted out of work using the same mechanism.

The power harrow with roller can also be uncoupled from the seed rail when needed for seedbed preparation rather than a one-pass operation. Twin distributer heads on the folding units are fed independently from the hopper

The rear harrow on the coulter can be set in five different height positions, to ensure good seed coverage whatever the conditions.

Amazone tells us that the design will ensure a long wearing life and if it is not required, it can be left in the park position.

Avant 02 conveying system

On the rigid 3m and 4m Avant models, the seed travels from the FTender front-mounted tank via a single conveying system, whereas on the folding models there is twin tube conveying system to the segmented distributor head, or heads.

The distribution head is mounted directly above the coulters, resulting in a short and steep line of transfer down to the coulters. The front hopper is connected to the rear via either one or two pipes, depending on working width

Communication with the implements is via ISOBUS and the actual control software was developed internally by Amazone itself.

The symbols and icons on the display are said to be easily understood and the programmable buttons can be used to adapt the interface of the operating terminal to the requirements of the user.

Control of the seed drill combination can be performed either by the AmaTron 4 or AmaPad 2 ISOBUS terminals from Amazone, or through any other display.