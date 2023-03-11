Wicklow Calf Company has informed Agriland that it has secured new orders from mainland Europe for 15,000 Angus and Hereford calves.

The new market has been secured in the Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Both heifer and bull calves will be eligible for the market and purchase of the calves is set to get underway early next week.

The news comes as the Co. Wicklow-based firm has been diversifying markets for its calves from the dairy herd and this spring, has been supplying calves to a new market in Poland.

Speaking to Agriland, Wicklow Calf Company’s James Scallan said: “The Netherlands has been the strongest purchaser of Irish calves to date this year.

“However, it is important to continue to diversify our markets for calves and not remain overly dependent on a single country for buying Irish calves.”

Commenting on the specifications of the calves destined for the new market, Scallan said: “We’re looking for good, sturdy Angus and Hereford bull and heifer suck calves.”

Calves

Scallan believes that calves shouldn’t leave their farm of birth to be sold unless they are over 21 days of age and shouldn’t travel to mainland Europe below 28 days of age.

“The calves should not be sold until they are at least 21 days. Many of our key markets are moving to 28 days and we must do the same,” he said.

“If a dairy farmer is selling their calves too young, there is a welfare problem on that farm.

“There are a small minority of dairy farmers that are selling calves too young and it’s a disgrace.”

Commenting on the increase in calf slaughter numbers this year, he outlined: “It’s a bad look for the industry and any farm that’s sending calves for slaughter due to lack of shed space for calves has a welfare issue.”

He added: “Wicklow Calf Company has a ‘no calf slaughter’ policy. Any calves we buy which are unsuitable for export, are advertised online and given away to any farmer who wants them, for free, to rear.”