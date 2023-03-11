What the auctioneer describes as a “prime” 47ac farm for sale in Portboy, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick, will go for public or online auction on Wednesday, April 12, at 3:00p.m in GVM’S Limerick City auction rooms.

The executor sale offers good quality agricultural land laid out in easily managed divisions, well-watered and fenced, according to selling agent Tom Crosse, group property director, GVM Auctioneers.

“This property at Herbertstown, which is laid out in approximately eight divisions, has extensive road frontage with much of the land truly superb in quality, ideal for all types of farming use,” said Tom.

He said it would be ideal for beef, dairy, equestrian or hobby farming.

“There is a public and natural water supply. ESB is also connected. Out offices include an open shed, a cattle shed and holding yard,” he added.

The bungalow residence, the agent said, is in need of refurbishing. It comprises a hall; sitting room; kitchen; utility; one bedroom and bathroom; and there is an oil-fired central heating system.

“The location is superb, just off the main road and just 3km from all the wonderful amenities associated with [the area] which include excellent primary and secondary schools; two modern supermarkets; retail outlets; great pubs; a thriving GAA club; and a family resource centre,” the agent continued.

“Limerick city is 25km, Tipperary town 20km and Charleville 26km. Inspection is very highly recommended.

“This is a good investment opportunity,” he said.

The Herbertstown, Limerick property is guiding at €500,000