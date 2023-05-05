South East Technological University (SETU) is offering nine new degree courses, in the areas of agricultural science, set design, and sports management.

SETU will host its annual spring open day at its Kilkenny road campus in Carlow on Saturday May, 13 from 10am to 2pm. This will be its first anniversary as a technological university.

It will offer a range of new courses for the next academic year, including the Bachelor of Science in Organic Agriculture, which will be catered towards those with an interest in the agri-food industry.

It also includes the Bachelor of Engineering in Agricultural Systems Engineering, which covers the areas of agribusiness and agricultural engineering that supports the agri-food sector.

Alison Moore, schools liaison and alumni officer at SETU in Carlow, said that attending the open day is an “opportunity to meet with our lecturers and have any of those niggling questions answered before the CAO change of mind deadline.

Advertisement

“Our current students will be running guided campus tours to showcase our amazing facilities and to share with you their own experience as an SETU student”, Moore added.

SETU will also offer a new Bachelor of Science in Set Design and Construction course, focusing on developing graduates who can contribute to the expansion of the film industry.

They will also expand their Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management and Coaching, with three specialties: GAA, rugby, and football.

Other areas with new courses include: business, computing, software development, science, engineering, humanities, and sport.