The new European Union protein strategy must not undermine Irish farmers, particularly those producing meat and dairy, the Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has warned.

The draft strategy report, which was launched at the European Parliament’s agriculture and rural development committee meeting, has reviewed different motions to enhance protein potential, these included:

A vision for increased EU protein production;

Better conditions for production;

Developing plant-based and alternative protein for food and feed;

A holistic approach that includes the whole food value chain;

Concrete policy actions.

The report outlined that plant proteins are “crucial for the transition towards sustainable food systems, while an increased cultivation of legumes and grasslands contributes to a more sustainable and diversified agriculture and reduces the need for fertiliser inputs.”

McManus said he welcomes measures to support “self-sufficiency and to reduce dependency on imports outside Europe, particularly in terms of animal feed deriving from unsustainably sourced protein crops such as soya”.

However, McManus said that references to imports and exports were absent from the report and highlighted concerns around carbon leakage during transportation of products from third countries.

He believes that “more support for tillage farmers in Ireland and Europe is needed” to encourage domestic production.

Sustainable protein

The MPE also said he was concerned for the lack of emphasis on sustainable animal-based proteins from traditional farming.

“An emphasis and a focus on locally sourced protein needs to be a significant part of this strategy.

“Many imported protein sources from outside Europe, whether its beef, soy etc, are associated with deforestation and land use change in producing countries”, said McManus.

McManus said he intends to continue to highlight these issue and seek amendments to the current EU protein strategy.

He added that, “Irish and EU farmers and feed producers generally have to meet higher sustainability and ethical standards.