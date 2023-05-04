The harvesting of first cut silage for the 2023 season has gotten underway on Callan’s dairy farm outside Adree in Co. Louth.

The good weather over the last few days, means that silage season is now apon us – as farmers move to harvest their winter feed stocks.

Although the window appears to have been small a number of farmers have been able to get their crops harvested.

A wetter than usually March and April has results in more silage being fed to cows and the possibility that harvest was going to be delayed for many.

While for farms on drier ground it is now possible to harvest crops, for some on heavier land types harvesting may be delay for another few days or weeks

Silage

The farm is operated by Michael and his three son Sean, Conor and Barry and they are milking 480 cows on seven Lely robots.

With 130 cows milked on the home farm and 350 milked on the out-farm.

The Callan’s also have a keen interest in machinery, with all the silage and slurry completed in house.

Although many farms are only on first cut, this technically second cut for the Callan’s as some 60ac of silage was harvest in on valentines day (February 14) due to good growth rates over the winter months.

Around 175ac have been cut, 30ac of which was technically second cut.

A further 120ac still to be harvested – the remainder of the first cut will be harvested after the weekend once weather conditions improve.

The crop is in good condition, but speaking to Agriland, Barry said that it should of been harvested about 10 days earlier.

Safety

The harvesting of silage crops is a busy period on farms, but it is important that safety is not forgotten.

Modern machinery in much larger and much faster than every before, which can result in serious injury if an accident was to happen.

For anyone operating a tractor this silage season start each day by checking:

Brakes and tyres;

Lights – especially brake lights;

Steering systems;

Pick up hitch condition;

Keep windows clean and wipers working for showery conditions.

It is also important that when crops are being brought into the yard that children are kept out of the yard and anyone working in the yards is aware of the increased traffic.

Many farms have seen an increase in herd size in recent years, but silage pits in many cases have not followed suit.

Avoid over filling pits and if pits are getting too high either bale what remains are start putting into a second pit if there is one available.