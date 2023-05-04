Nestlé has officially opened a new Institute of Agricultural Sciences in Switzerland with the aim of delivering science-based solutions to the agriculture sector.

Located in the Canton of Vaud, the institute’s purpose is to help advance sustainable food systems and ensure a sustainable food supply while contributing to farmers’ livelihoods, Nestlé said.

The food and drink company’s researchers will screen and develop solutions in focus areas including plant science, agricultural systems and dairy livestock.

The institute will also work with farmers to trial regenerative agriculture practices with the aim of improving soil health and to encourage biodiversity.

In addition, Nestlé said, experts will explore novel approaches in dairy farming that have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the area of cow feed and manure management.

Nestlé

Speaking at the official opening of the new institute, Nestlé chair Paul Bulcke said: “We have nurtured direct relationships with generations of farmers around the world.

“To continue providing people with tasty, nutritious and affordable foods, we need to transition together to a more sustainable food system.

“The new institute will strengthen our expertise and use our global network to support farming communities and protect our planet.”

Head of Nestlé’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Jeroen Dijkman, said the company’s goal is to identify the “most promising” solutions to promote the production of nutritious raw materials while minimising their environmental impact.

“We take a holistic approach and look at several factors including impact on yield, carbon footprint, food safety and cost, as well as the viability of scale-up,” he said.