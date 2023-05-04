The first four months of 2023 have seen a substantial decline in planting figures and afforestation licences being issued when compared to last year’s data.

An area of 255ha has been afforested so far this year, according to figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The most recent Forestry Licensing Dashboard shows that four afforestation licences have been issued so far this year, allowing for plantings of 86ha, which is significantly lower than last year at 1,374ha.

One of the aims set out in the government’s Climate Action Plan 2023 is to increase annual afforestation rates from approximately 2,000ha per annum in 2021 and 2022 to 8,000ha per annum from 2023 onwards.

An area of 2,018ha would need to be planted over the next eight months to equal last year’s total of 2,273ha and a further 7,745ha would be needed to reach the yearly target of 8,000ha. Forestry Licensing Dashboard – Week 4, April 2023. Source: DAFM

In the month of April, no afforestation licences and 14 road licences have been issued by the DAFM.

Felling and road licences

In total four afforestation; 1,022 felling; and 36 road licences have been issued so far this year. The number of applications received currently stands at 47; 1,058; and 182 respectively.

Up until the end of April 2023, the DAFM approved the construction of 14km of forestry roads and the felling of 12,051ha of forests.

Forestry roads of 17km have been constructed to date this year, compared to 21km during the same four-month period from January to April last year.

The area of forests approved for felling this year is lower compared to the same time period last year at 16,090ha, DAFM figures show.

Forestry programme

In November 2022, a new €1.3 billion Forestry Programme was announced, which offers grants and premiums for the planting of trees that will be between 46% and 66% higher than the previous rates.

Minister of State at the DAFM, Pippa Hackett recently said that the “formal process and submission” to secure approval for the programme is now underway with the European Commission.