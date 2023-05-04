The temporary removal of development levies required to connect new homes with roads, water and other services will be a “significant boost” for rural Ireland, Senator Pat Casey has said.

New measures to reduce the costs of building and refurbishing homes were recently announced by government, including a reduction in the cost of construction.

“Thousands” of homes across rural Ireland will be supported by this suspension, which Senator Casey said, will result in building cost savings of up to €12,650 per home on average.

Development levies

The temporary development contribution waiver arrangements will apply for one year to all permitted residential development that commences on site between April 25, 2023 and April 24, 2024, and is completed not later than December 31, 2025.

“The waiver arrangements are being applied irrespective of the date of planning permission for residential development availing of the scheme,” the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said.

Uisce Eireann (Irish Water) water and waste water connection charges for all permitted residential developments will also be rebated, the department confirmed.

Rural homes

Commenting that this measure will make it more affordable for people to build and own their own homes, the senator said he suspects that over 10,000 one-off houses will be completed in the country over the next two years.

“This move is a further significant boost to rural Ireland, which is thriving in terms of employment and population growth. The removal of development levies will encourage more people to stay and live in rural Ireland.

“According to the latest data, in 2022, there were a total of 29,851 completions, with 18.5% of these being one-off houses, totalling 5522. The removal of development levies will support these one-off houses,” he said.

In 2021, there were a total of 20,553 completions, with 23% of these being one-off houses, totalling 4736, the senator said.