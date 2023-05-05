The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland is offering farmers the opportunity to travel to and visit upland farms in the west of Ireland participating in biodiversity initiatives.

The department said the visit will provide an opportunity to learn about “practical, innovative and potentially transferable approaches to enhancing their sustainability and on-farm biodiversity”.

The Farm Innovation Visit will focus on “outcome-based initiatives” where farmers are incentivised to deliver results rather than being paid to follow set guidelines.

The programme will begin with a visit in Co. Sligo to 50/ha of marginal land, where Farming for Nature ambassador Clive Brights produces and sells grass-fed organic beef.

Farm visit participants will also attend an evening presentation and meet with members of the Burren European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project, who have trialed results-based incentives for on-farm biodiversity.

This will be followed by visits to farms who are involved in four results-based projects.

The programme also aims to highlight the role of the Wild Atlantic nature LIFE IP and the work being supported by the Shared Island initiative.

The Wild Atlantic Nature LIFE IP works with farmers, local communities and landowners to add value to the wide range of services provided from the Special Area of Conservation (SAC) network of blanket bogs and associated areas

The EIP projects are now being incorporated into the new Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scheme.

The Farm Innovation Visit Scheme, is part of the NI Rural Development Programme, which covers all costs associated with setting up the visit, accommodation, travel outside of Northern Ireland and meals when in Britain or the Republic of Ireland.

DAERA is offering the trips to upland farms and projects in the west of Ireland, in association with the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN).

Farmers interested in participating are urged to apply via the DAERA website before the application deadline of 4.00pm on Friday, May 14.