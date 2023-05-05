A 14-month-old pedigree Holstein Friesian bull achieved a record sale price at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday (May 2).

The bull was bred by Ronald McLean, and his sons Malcolm and Barry from Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone.

The record price of 9,000gns for the 14-month-old bull, Relough Danstar ET, also set a new record for the highly acclaimed 300-cow herd.

Kilrea Mart

Relough Danstar ET was sired by Westcoast Redcarpet A2A2, and is the first Relough bull sold at an auction from two generations of EX95 dams.

His dam Relough Jedi Danna 23* LP50 SP EX95(2) produced 12,549kg of milk at 4.25% butterfat and 3.98% protein in her third lactation.

Relough Danstar ET caught the eye of judge Kenny Watson, Coleraine, in the presale show to secure the reserve championship ribbons.

The Relough herd also claimed the supreme championship title, and sold four bulls to average £4,751/head.

Trade for bulls at the annual Holstein NI sale was steady, and following a complete clearance auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed that 11 lots changed hands to average £3,307 – an increase of £616 on last year’s sale.

Emerald Expo

Last Saturday (April 29) the Emerald Expo took place, which kicks off the showing season for pedigree Holstein breeders in the Republic of Ireland.

The event marked the end of a busy week of events for the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), with the European Holstein and Red Holstein conference taking place in Dublin this week.

The Overall Senior Champion title was won by Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins.

The Reserve Champion title was claimed by Hallow Sol Twizzle, exhibited by Philip Jones.

The title of Honourable Mention was given to Baldonnel Sol Ebony, exhibited by John Dowling.

Intermediate classes

The intermediate champion also went to Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins.

Reserve champion was Dalevalley Maze Apple Red Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Slatabogie Unstopabull Chipper Red, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul, was named as the Honourable Mention.

Junior classes

The champion of the junior classes was Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et from Philip and Linda Jones Hallow Holstein herd.

The reserve champion title went to Emerald Lambda Ashlyn, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Slatabogie Willows Avina Red, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul, was named as the Honourable Mention.