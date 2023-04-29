The Emerald Expo returned to the Virginia Show Centre in Co. Cavan for 2023, with breeders from across Ireland and Northern Ireland competing at the event.

The event marked the end of a busy week of events for the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), with the European Holstein and Red Holstein conference taking place in Dublin this week.

A large crowd was in attendance at Virginia show grounds for this year’s Emerald Expo, with over 20 Livestock classes along with handler classes.

Along with a large Irish crowd, there was also a good number of European dignitaries, that had been attending the conference during the week. Hefyn Wilson casting his eye over the classes

The judge for the show was Hefyn Wilson from the Tregibby Herd, Wales.

The Overall Senior Champion title was won by Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins.

Earlier in the day she was named the Intermediate Champion. The extend Jones family would also claim the Junior Champion title – which was won was Garry Jones brother Philip. Senior Champion

The Reserve Champion title was claimed by Hallow Sol Twizzle, exhibited by Philip Jones.

The title of Honourable Mention was given to Baldonnel Sol Ebony, exhibited by John Dowling. Senior winning line-up



Emerald Expo Senior classes

The results for the senior classes are outlined below.

Senior three-year-old Holstein Friesian cow in milk born between July 1, 2019 and March 30, 2020

Champion: Lisnalty Lettle 547, exhibited by Paul Hannan;

Reserve: Hawksmoor May Alta 36, exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor;

Honourable Mention: Grangecon Gail Red 1581, exhibited by Anthony Kealy.

Four-year-old Holstein Friesian cow in milk born between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019

Champion: Hallow Sol Twizzle, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Evergreen Susie Mist 26 arc, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Honourable Mention: Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, exhibited by Bryan and John O’Connor.

Five-year-old Holstein Friesian cow in milk born between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018

Champion: Baldonnel Sol Ebony, exhibited by John Dowling.

Mature Holstein Friesian cow in milk born before June 30, 2017

Champion: Sterndale Colt Rae Et, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy;

Reserve: Coretard Gold Jelly, exhibited by Christian Keenan.

The production class (judged on conformation)

Champion: Sterndale Colt Rae Et, exhibited by Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Highest Holstein Friesian economic breeding index (EBI) animal (judged on conformation)

Champion: Baldonnel Sol Ebony, exhibited by John Dowling;

Reserve: Knowthfarm Aladin Florry Red, exhibited by Timmy Hegarty;

Honourable Mention: Coretard Gold Jolly, exhibited by Christian Keenan.

Best group of three females owned by exhibitor

Champion: Paul Hannon;

Reserve: Anthony Kealy;

Honourable Mention: Philip Jones.

Best udder of show

Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins.

Exhibitor bred champion

Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins.

Premier breeder

Alan and Leanne Paul from Slatabogie Holsteins.

Premier exhibitor

Alan and Leanne Paul from Slatabogie Holsteins.

Colour breed champion

The champion of the colour breed classes was Kilgarriffe Marcella, exhibited by Graeme and Avril Taylor.

Reserve champion was Cloonboygher Palsley, exhibited by Graeme and Avril Taylor.

Kingdom Barca Lisa, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin, was named as the Honourable Mention.

Colour breed heifer in milk

Champion: Kingdom Barca Lisa, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Reserve: Rathard Peanut, exhibited by Peter and Paul Hynes;

Honourable Mention: Knowe Mix Brown Kate 2, exhibited by Christian Keenan.

Colour breed cow in milk:

Champion: Kilgarriffe Marcella, exhibited by Graeme and Avril Taylor;

Reserve: Cloonboygher Palsley, exhibited by Graeme and Avril Taylor;

Honourable Mention: Threemile Blueberry Eldorado, exhibited by Christian Keenan.

Intermediate classes

The champion of the intermediate classes was Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins.

Reserve champion was Dalevalley Maze Apple Red Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Slatabogie Unstopabull Chipper Red, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul, was named as the Honourable Mention. Intermediate winning line-up

The full results are as follows:

Holstein Friesian heifer in milk (calved before three year old)

Champion: Jones Crushtime Patricia, exhibited by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins;

Reserve: Dalevalley Maze Apple Red Et, exhibited by Roy Cromie;

Honourable Mention: Hallow Denver Twizzle, exhibited by Philip Jones.

Holstein Friesian heifer in milk (calved before three year old)

Champion: Slatabogie Unstopabull Chipper Red, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul;

Reserve: Lisnalty Yamaska Tammy, exhibited by Paul Hannan;

Honourable Mention: Lisnalty Christian 667, exhibited by Paul Hannon.

Junior classes

The champion of the junior classes was Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et from Philip and Linda Jones Hallow Holstein herd.

The reserve champion title went to Emerald Lambda Ashlyn, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin.

Slatabogie Willows Avina Red, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul, was named as the Honourable Mention.

The full results are as follows:

Holstein Friesian heifer born after January 1, 2023

Champion: Euro Showtime Merrill, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Reserve: Grangecon Shower Red 1895, exhibited by Anthony Kealy;

Honourable Mention: Dalevalley Apple Crumble Red, exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between November 1 and December 31, 2022

Champion: Slatabogie Unix Twine, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul;

Reserve: Cornboro Lambda Dolly, exhibited by Brian Corley;

Honourable Mention: Dalevalley Apple Tart Red P ET, exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between August 1 and October 31, 2022

Champion: Emerald Lambda Ashlyn, exhibited by Daniel and Emer Curtin;

Reserve: Slatabogie Willows Avina Red, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul;

Honourable Mention: Dalevalley Willblossom Red Pet, exhibited by Roy Cromie.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between April 1 and July 31, 2022

Champion: Tubbertoby Haniko Jazz, exhibited by Paul Flanagan;

Reserve: Killupan Red Marq I, exhibited by Thomas Burke;

Honourable Mention: Tubbertoby Lambda Joy Et, exhibited by Paul Flanagan.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between January 1 and March 31, 2022

Champion: Dalevalley Mir Apple 2215 Et P, exhibited by Roy Cromie;

Reserve: Slatabogie Lambda Gold 2 ET, exhibited by Alan and Leanne Paul;

Honourable Mention: Ellys Darlingo Rhapsody Et, exhibited by Steve and Maria McLoughlin.

Holstein Friesian heifer born between January 1 and December 31, 2021 (not in milk)

Champion: Hallow Solomon Arengatang Et, exhibited by Philip Jones;

Reserve: Grangecon Batman Jenn, exhibited by Anthony Kealy;

Honourable Mention: Dalevalley Gold Apple 2208 Et, exhibited by Aidan Foody and Keypoint Holsteins.

Confined Youngstock class (not in milk)

Champion: Cornboro Denver Lulu, exhibited by Brian Corley;

Reserve: Cornboro Lambda Dolly, exhibited by Brian Corley;

Honourable Mention: Greenlea Pledge 1802, exhibited by Padraic Greenan.

Junior colour breed championship

The Champion of the Junior colour breed classes was Rathard Kasey, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes.

Colour breed maiden heifer

Champion: Rathard Kasey, exhibited by Peter and Paula Hynes.

Emerald Expo handler championship

The champion of the Emerald Expo handler championship was Rachel Corley.

Reserve champion was Becky Hynes, while Abbey Duffy was named as the Honourable Mention.

For the full results for the Handler classes see below:

Handler aged 12 years and under on January 1, 2023

Champion: Abbie Duffy;

Reserve: Stephen Harty;

Honourable mention: Zoe Greenan.

Handler aged 13-16 on January 1, 2023

Champion: Becky Hynes;

Reserve: Will Jones;

Honourable mention: Bill Hannan.

Handler aged between 17 and 26 on January 1, 2023

Champion: Rachel Corley;

Reserve: Stephen Burke;

Honourable mention: Matthew Flanagan.