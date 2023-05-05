Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in 11 counties this afternoon (Friday, May 5).

The localised thunderstorms are set to bring heavy downpours and the possibility of lightning, according to the national forecaster.

The warning, which is due to remain in place until 10:00p.m today, applies to Cavan; Dublin; Galway; Leitrim; Longford; Louth; Meath; Monaghan; Offaly; Roscommon; and Westmeath.

Met Éireann said that conditions will be drier in southeastern parts of the country.

Advertisement

The moderate southerly winds will ease later and it will be warm with highest temperatures of 14° to 18°.

The showers are due to become more isolated tonight and some fog and mist patches may form in the calm conditions. It will stay mild with overnight temperatures of 8° to 11°.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with some sunny spells and widespread showers, the heaviest of these will be in the afternoon and evening.

The southerly winds will be light to moderate in top temperatures of 15° to 18°.

Advertisement

Warning

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow warning for potato blight for the entire country.

The national forecaster has stated that from Friday morning (May 5) until Monday (May 8), the weather conditions will be conducive to the spread of blight on early sown crops.

This will affect many coastal regions in the south and east, the risk is marginal in parts of the midlands and midwest.

Met Éireann said that there will be limited opportunities for spraying during the morning hours of Saturday.

The forecaster has said that the blight advisory is currently set to remain in place until midnight on Tuesday, May 9.