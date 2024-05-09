Kubota is a company with its eye fixed well on the long-term. It has the resources to sustain a presence in the agricultural market, as it establishes its range as a viable alternative to the mainstream brands already present.

Meanwhile, its groundcare and estate maintenance products are already firmly embedded and well respected favourites in Ireland, with the brand commanding a premium in both the new and used machinery markets. The Kubota KTH 4815-2 is a powerful compact that is light enough for a road trailer and pick up

Recently, it has expanded its presence in the farm orientated materials handling sector, with the introduction of a compact telehandler which impressed with its punchy performance over in the UK earlier this year.

To oversee all this activity, Kubota (UK) has just appointed Gary Walsh as agricultural and groundcare dealer manager for Ireland.

Kubota rewards experience

Gary comes to the job with considerable experience working in the sector, both at manufacturer and dealer level. He has come up through the ranks after serving a four-year technical apprenticeship before joining Kubota eight years ago.

Gary said that he is “delighted to be able to step-up and take on the role of agricultural and groundcare dealer manager for Ireland”, going on to explain that “this is a great opportunity to work much more closely with my dealers, to support them as they grow their businesses by introducing the Kubota brand to a wider audience”.

His previous roles included that of regional sales representative across all Kubota’s business sectors, and has spent two years as aftersales dealer manager for Ireland.

Time spent with machinery

Gary has a passion for both farming and machinery, and comes from a background that introduced him to machinery at an early age though the contracting businesses run by two of his uncles. Kubota, along with its subsidiary Kverneland, is determined to catch a larger share of the farm machinery market

In his schooldays, he would spend much of his spare time repairing or operating equipment. It was an experience that cemented his decision to remain involved with the sector.

Over at its Thame headquarters the UK agricultural and groundcare sales manager for Kubota, Tim Yates noted that: “Gary’s knowledge provides us with a great opportunity to continue supporting dealers as they continue to build on the growth already achieved in agricultural and groundcare markets across Ireland.”