Kubota (UK) Ltd., has expanded its range of machines suitable for agriculture with the launch of its first telehandler, called the KTH4815.

This is a compact machine which has an overall width of 1.6m and an overall height of below 2m, making it a suitable loader for those with traditional livestock and poultry buildings.

It comes with a maximum lift height of 4.8m and a maximum lift capacity of 1.5t, depending on which model is chosen.

Safety first with KTH4815

Hydraulic performance is provided by a pump with an output of 81L/min. 51L of this is available through an auxiliary circuit for powered attachments carried on the handler’s Eurohitch headstock.

In addition to a hydraulically locking headstock, the telehandler features a proportional joystick, with adjustable flow rate and memory function.

Engine wise, it is powered by a EU Stage V emissions compliant Kubota D1803 three-cylinder motor with a peak output of 50hp.

The transverse mounting position is said to afford generous service access to the filters and the battery isolator, in addition to providing easy access to the handler’s cooling pack.

The Carraro axles are connected by mechanical driveshafts, although the transmission is a hydrostatic Bosch Rexroth hydraulic unit delivering drive in two speed ranges – 0-7km/h and 0-25km/h.

The powertrain on the KTH4815 includes multidisc brakes with permanent 4WD, with an option of a selectable front axle differential lock, to further help with traction.

Canopy or cab

Four versions of the telehandler are available; two are canopy equipped models with a curved front screen, and two use fully glazed cabs with a two-piece door.

The glazed upper section can be secured in the open position.

The entry-level variant is supplied without a 170kg rear counterweight and is shod on 10/75×15.3 narrow tyres, reducing both its cost and overall weight. A wider, 31/15.5-15 skid steer tyre option is available.

The highest specification KTH4815-2 also includes three-mode steering, adding two-wheel and crab steering modes to the standard four-wheel steering function.

Using four-wheel steering, an outside turning radius of 2.7m can be achieved.

Engine service intervals are every 500 hours, and all four variants are offered with a two-year, 2,000-hour warranty.