The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Sunday, January 21 and Monday, January 22 as Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow weather warnings for Storm Isha.

Wet and windy weather is expected for Sunday where heavy rain will spread from the south-west and there will be strong to near gale force winds.

The Status Yellow wind warnings are for Ireland from 11:00a.m Sunday to 6:00a.m Monday where there will be very strong and gusty south-west winds and heavy rainfall.

These winds have potential to cause significant coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions, debris, and loose objects becoming displaced, according to Met Éireann and the RSA.

Advice for motorists ahead of Storm Isha

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings.

Motorists:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users;

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected;

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds;

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as people cycling and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.



Advice to pedestrians, people cycling, and motorcyclists: