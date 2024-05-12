Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for several counties, which will come into place for 12:00p.m until 7:30p.m today (Sunday, May 12).

Counties affected include: Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow.

The thunderstorm warning is also in place for counties: Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry.

During this period, the regions will see heavy showers, with thunderstorms and hail.

Met Éireann has warned of hazardous travelling conditions; localised flooding; and poor visibility.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather has said some other areas could still see a thunderstorm. Status Yellow – Thunderstorm warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow Weather Warning issued for today from midday to 7:30pm. Some other areas could still see thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/STS5y8Aol0— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 12, 2024

This comes after the country received a couple of dry, warm days, giving farmers the chance to catch up on work.

Rain is now expected to extend nationwide from tomorrow (Monday, May 13), with heavy falls in places.

Brighter weather will develop in the south and west during afternoon and evening with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures will range from 13° to 17°, with light to moderate east or southeast winds.

Currently, soil moisture deficits across all soils types are ranging from 5 to 30mm for most with the largest deficits in the east, according to Met Éireann’s latest farming commentary.

With above average rainfall amounts expected for next week, moisture deficits will decrease in Munster, Connacht and other midland areas where some soils across all soil types will become either saturated or waterlogged.

In the rest of Leinster and Ulster, soil moisture deficits will fluctuate but generally will have just a slight decrease or around 5mm by this time next week.