Retailer Lidl has announced the launch of a sustainability programme for beef suppliers, which will see the supermarket chain partner with Liffey Meats and over 20 beef farmers around the country.

The Lidl Sustainable Beef Programme will see the retailer, Liffey Meats and Bord Bia working to implement “sustainable farming practices” to reduce carbon emissions from beef farming, Lidl said.

The results of the programme will be measured through AgNav, which is a software developed by Teagasc, Bord Bia and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) to help farmers implement and monitor sustainable farming practices.

Farmers involved in the programme will review their data and progress will be regularly measured. Ongoing supports will be offered to the farmers as they progress in the programme, according to Lidl.

This will result in “informed implementation” of on-farm actions with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions; improving water quality and biodiversity; and contributing to better animal welfare.

More than 20 beef farmers currently supplying to Lidl Ireland from counties Cavan, Galway, Longford, Meath, Roscommon, Westmeath and Wexford have signed up to participate in the programme, with Lidl saying that that number will double over the coming months.

Lidl said that participating farmers will benefit from on-farm knowledge sharing sessions where farmers and external industry experts will demonstrate best practices in sustainability.

Lidl is making an initial investment of €200,000 over four years, with the aim of creating “greater awareness of the environmental challenges associated with beef farming amongst consumers and to share insight on the initiatives undertaken by the participating farmers to make beef more sustainable”.

J.P Scally, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Norther Ireland, said: “We know that beef is hugely important to Irish agriculture and the recent granting of protected geographic indication (PGI) status for Irish grass-fed beef is further recognition of the quality of the product.

“However, the industry faces a significant challenge in reducing its environmental footprint and…we know that we have an important role to play in supporting our beef farmers to reduce their environmental impact,” he added.

Francis Mallon, CEO of Liffey Meats, commented: “For many Irish beef farmers, navigating the challenges of reducing carbon emissions is complex… With the support of the new AgNav tool and dedicated programme from Lidl Ireland, farmers have access to a practical and attainable solution to continue their journey in responsible beef production.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue called the programme an “endorsement” of the AgNav tool.

“This collaborative effort between Lidl and beef farmers utilising the AgNav platform is indicative of the commitment of partners in our agri-food supply chain to work together to showcase the sustainability credentials of our beef production,” Minister McConalogue said.

The minister’s comments were echoed by Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole, who said: “More than 20 farmers have already enrolled in the programme and will use AgNav to create a bespoke farm action plan.

“Together with our partners, Teagasc and ICBF, we want AgNav to become the primary support tool for Irish farmers, empowering farmers to take the most appropriate actions for their farm and play their part in climate action,” O’Toole added.