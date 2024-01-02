Support of €2 million for the further development of the environmental sustainability tool AgNav has been announced today (Tuesday, January 2, 2024).

AgNav is a national online interactive digital platform developed by Teagasc, Bord Bia and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The tool aims to support farmers in the delivery of emissions reductions at farm level, thereby contributing to meeting Ireland’s national climate change targets.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said the development of AgNav is of “strategic national importance”.

Climate targets

The tool provides a mechanism for quantification of progress towards Climate Action Plan targets for the agri-sector, and supporting environmental and economic sustainability, he said.

Ireland has committed to a 51% economy-wide emissions reduction target by 2030 based on 2018 levels. As part of this, the agri-sector must cut its emissions by 25% by 2030.

“AgNav puts the farmer in control of actions on their farm that will deliver on climate action.

“AgNav provides a whole farm sustainability assessment and includes a decision support function (forecaster tool),” he said.

This allows science-led plans to be made for individual farms to reduce emissions and increase carbon sequestration, according to Minister McConalogue.

AgNav allows advisors to interact with farmers, and will facilitate the development of a tailored climate action mitigation plan for each farm, based on sustainable farming practices.

The platform houses data, decision-making support tools and guidance to farmers, and provides clear information on farm emission profiles.

AgNav

The tool will also provide Bord Bia quality assured farmers with a digital platform to meet their audit requirements for the Origin Green programme.

AgNav utilises the three agencies’ collective knowledge to support farmers’ decision making with respect to environmental performance, Teagasc director, Prof. Frank O’Mara said. L-r: Director of Teagasc, Frank O’Mara; Minister McConalogue; CEO of Bord Bia, Jim O’Toole; and chief executive of ICBF, Seán Coughlan

Moving the tool from the current pilot phase to wider adoption will enable all farmers to set new standards in terms of the environmental sustainability of their farms, he said.

This will be achieved through the adoption of mitigation technologies, while continuing to improve productivity and ensure economic viability, Prof. O’Mara said.