A weighbridge facility is set to be available for use by local farmers once it has been built, according to a Wicklow county councillor.

Wicklow County Council has proposed to undertake the development of a weighbridge facility to the southeast of junction 19 on the M11.

The proposed development comprises a new entrance from the R772 to a weighbridge facility including a weighbridge and a weighbridge admin building.

Councillor Sylvester Bourke told Agriland that he sought an amendment to be made that the weighbridge would be available to local farmers who want to use it for their own produce, by appointment.

This proposed amendment was seconded at an Arklow municipal district meeting on May 8 and then “unanimously” adopted, Bourke explained.

The weighbridge, the councillor explained, will be available “on a needs basis by prior arrangement” to local farmers.

A tillage farmer himself, Bourke said “a lot of farmers” would not have a weighbridge, adding that he priced one at €25,000, but that under Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3), farmers could apply for grant aid for one.

The addition of the weighbridge in the area would make it easier for “farmers selling livestock by weight or produce by weight” in using the facility he added.

Weighbridge facility

The weighbridge facility is to include seven on-site parking spaces, public lighting, landscaped areas and drainage systems for both surface water and foul water including all associated ancillary works.

In accordance with Article 120 (1) (b) (i) of the planning and development regulations 2001 (as amended), Wicklow County Council have concluded following the completion of an environmental impact assessment screening report that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and that an environmental impact assessment is not required.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 250 (1) of the planning and development regulations 2001 (as amended), Wicklow County Council has carried out a screening of the proposed development to assess, in view of best scientific knowledge, if the development, individually or in combination with other plans or projects, would be likely to have a significant effect on a European site.

Accordingly, Wicklow County Council has determined that the proposed development would not be likely to have a significant effect on any European site and that therefore, an appropriate assessment of the proposed development is not required.