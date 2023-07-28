The current unsettled spell of weather is set to continue over the weekend and into next week, according to Met Éireann.

It will start overall dry this morning (Friday, July 28) with some sunny spells.

However, scattered outbreaks of showery rain will develop, mainly affecting the west and north. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 21°, warmest towards the east. Southwest winds will be mostly moderate in strength, fresher along Atlantic coasts.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers tonight. Lowest temperatures will be 11° to 13° in mainly light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresher along Atlantic coasts.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will continue throughout tomorrow (Saturday, July 29). Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially in the northwest where there is a chance of localised flooding.

The best of the dry intervals will be in Leinster. It will be quite breezy as well with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20°, warmest towards the southeast.

Scattered showers will continue overnight on Saturday, remaining heaviest in the northwest with drier intervals elsewhere. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 12° to 14° in mainly moderate westerly winds.

Sunday (July 30) will see cloudy, dry weather to start for most areas, although a few showers will continue, mainly in Ulster. By midday, more persistent outbreaks of rain will then begin pushing in from the west, gradually extending across the country through the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday are expected to be 16° to 20° in mainly moderate west to southwest winds.

Widespread outbreaks of rain or drizzle will continue through Sunday night. It will be quite humid with lowest temperatures of 14° to 16° in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Monday (July 31), will be a dull and damp start with further outbreaks of rain or drizzle for many areas.

It will become brighter in the afternoon with a mix of clear spells and lingering scattered showers. Highest temperatures are expected to be 16° to 20° in light to moderate westerly winds, fresher in the coastal areas.