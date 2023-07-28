The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national elections will be held using a hybrid voting model for the first time this year.

The proposal was among a range of reforms of the farming organisation which were agreed by IFA National Council yesterday (Thursday, July 27).

Ballot papers for the elections, due to be held towards the end of the year, will be sent by post to all IFA members.

It is understood that this voting pack will include a stamped addressed envelope that members can use to return their vote by post.

Members will also have the option of bringing their ballot paper to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of their local branch meeting where they can cast their vote.

Voting

In advance of yesterday’s meeting, some members of the IFA National Council had voiced concerns about moving voting away entirely from the tradition of voting in the association’s 945 branches across the country.

It was felt that this could undermine the importance of the branch structure within the organisation. Tim Cullinan is hoisted shoulder high after being elected the 16th president of IFA in December 2019 Image: Finbarr O’Rourke

A total of 22,998 votes were cast by members of the IFA in the 2019 presidential election.

The organisation claims to have a total membership of approximately 72,000 members – meaning that the turnout in that election was just below 32%.

Including a postal ballot option for members is seen by many in the IFA as a way to boost voter numbers.

The IFA president, deputy president and regional chairs will now be elected for a maximum of one four-year term, and not two 2-year terms as is currently the case.

IFA

Several other proposals relating to the governance of the association were approved by the IFA National Council during yesterday’s meeting.

The changes were introduced to “equip the organisation to deal with the challenges facing the sector” and bring to a conclusion a review process announced by the IFA president Tim Cullinan last year.

A strengthened National Officers’ Committee (NOC), with additional delegated powers, will have the power to co-opt up to three extra members.

This will be subject to a transparent process and criteria agreed in advance by the national council.

The NOC currently consists of the IFA president, deputy president, the four regional chairs and the national treasurer/returning officer.

In addition, members elected to NOC positions will not be able to go back to any other position in the IFA; they can only move upwards.

The national council also agreed to separate the roles of national treasurer and national returning officer.

The returning officer will not be a member of IFA National Council or the NOC and will be elected for four years. The person will be ineligible to be nominated for any other position within IFA.

The rule changes also mean that up to three members can now be co-opted onto each IFA national committee from Macra or the IFA’s Future Leaders Programme.

“Any person who has served 12 years on national committees will not be eligible to go forward for election if somebody who has not served on any national committee is validly nominated,” an IFA spokesperson said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the rule changes will help to bring new people into the association.

“It’s important that we continue to renew the organisation and send out a strong message that IFA is open to new people, new ideas and new ways of doing business,” he said.