Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has announced that he intends to initiate a review of the association’s structures in 2022.

He made the announcement at the association’s AGM today (Thursday, January 27).

“Our current structure has served us well, but it’s time to look at it afresh,” Cullinan said.

“There must be opportunities for us to modernise, make more use of technology and to adapt to meet the new challenges of 2022 and beyond.

“This year, I intend to initiate a review of our structures. We need to attract more new people to take on roles in IFA,” he confirmed.

Cullinan added: “We must have an efficient structure that makes the best use of the time officers give to our association. We cannot be afraid of change.

The IFA president – who begins a second two-year term in office today – also said: “Our democratic structure is the bedrock of our association.”

He argued that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, “the IFA adapted very well in a short space of time”.

“Change came because it had to. We used technology to an extent that we would never have thought possible two years ago,” Cullinan noted.

IFA AGM on input costs

Also at the AGM today, Cullinan outlined four actions to ease the burden on farmers arising from soaring input costs.

In his opening remarks, he said that farmers are facing “rocketing input prices” in 2022.

“Energy, feed and fertiliser bills could overwhelm farm families trying to run their businesses. The pig and poultry sectors, in particular, are going through a very difficult time. What we need to see is a comprehensive response from all stakeholders,” he stressed.

The four actions the IFA president outlined to address this issue are:

Input suppliers passing back any reductions to farmers quickly;

Flexibility and an understanding approach taken by banks;

The removal of anti-dumping duties on fertiliser by the European Commission;

A proactive approach from the government, with innovative support measures.

As part of that “proactive approach” by government, Cullinan called for a taskforce to be set up with stakeholders from across the various sectors to “collectively respond to the crisis”.

He claimed that it was the most productive farmers that are being the worst hit by this, and he highlighted that farmers cannot pass their cost increases onto any one else in the supply chain.

He went on: “We are being squeezed from all sides. The CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] is no longer supporting food production. The emphasis is now on environmental measures. More than ever, farmers need a higher price for their product.”